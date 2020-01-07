Owen Schultz put on a clinic on Tuesday night, posting 35 points, nine rebounds and seven steals in a 70-27 win for the Mondovi boys basketball team over Independence in Mondovi.
Schultz also added three assists and two blocks as the Buffaloes improved to 4-4 on the season.
Laken Brion contributed 16 points and four rebounds for Mondovi.
Eau Claire North 69, Wausau West 46: Chad Kron tallied a game-high 20 points to lead the Huskies, followed closely by Ashton Kallstrom’s 19. Dalton Banks put up nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Huskies improved to 8-0 on the season.
Regis 69, Fall Creek 62: JP Wolterstorff took over for the Ramblers, posting 27 points to help them edge the Crickets. Fall Creek led late until Branton Paulsrud hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:11 left. Abe Rocksvold and Paulsrud finished with 13 and 12 points for Regis, respectively, while Isaiah Katz had 16 for Fall Creek.
Medford 63, Menomonie 60: The Mustangs came up just short, despite 21 points from Davis Barthen and eight from Noah Feddersen. Barthen made five 3-pointers.
Altoona 80, Stanley-Boyd 59: Keshawn Harris lit up the scoreboard with 31 points, helping the Rails cruise to victory. Evan Moss added 14 for Altoona, while Brayden Turk tallied nine. Carsen Hause scored 15 for the Orioles.
McDonell 64, Osseo-Fairchild 59: The Macks moved to 8-1 on the season behind 20 points apiece from JD Bohaty and Eion Kressin. They rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to claim the Western Cloverbelt win. Ryan Myhers had 19 for the Thunder.
Thorp 62, Cadott 45: Jack Syryczuk tallied a game-high 22 points for the Cardinals, while teammate Ethan Reis added 18 of his own. Mason Poehls led Cadott with 16 points.
Colfax 71, Glenwood City 47: Cole Seehaver’s game-best 20 points helped carry the Vikings, while Drew Gibson and Ed Hydukovich chipped in with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Drew Olson had 10 for the Hilltoppers.
Elk Mound 64, Elmwood/Plum City 50: It was a well-balanced effort for the Mounders, who had five players score in double figures. Nate Lew and Ben Heath led them all with 12 points apiece, while Michael Jenson added 11.
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 40 (OT): Aaron Borgerding scored 15 points to help the Cardinals edge the Warriors in overtime. The teams entered the extra period tied at 36. Connor Ducklow added 10 points to the Cardinals’ cause.
Baldwin-Woodville 63, Durand 54: Dylan Karau’s 16 points paced the Blackhawks, while Durand got 14 from Caden Berger and 11 from Lucas Easker.
Holmen 51, River Falls 41: Zac Johnson scored 14 points for the Wildcats, but they couldn’t overcome the Vikings.
Alma Center Lincoln 67, Augusta 62: Austin Calkins and Justin Rowekamp scored 15 points apiece, leading the Hornets to a narrow win over the Beavers. Jacob Engstrom nearly willed the Beavers to victory himself, putting up 36 points.
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Eleva-Strum 61: Cade McSorley posted a team-high 19 points for the Cardinals, but they couldn’t quite keep pace with the Mustangs. Andrew Schoen added 12 points.
Girls basketball
Chippewa Falls 52, Marshfield 46: Only four players scored for the Cardinals, but all four finished in double figures. Caelan Givens led them all with 17 points — 15 of which came after halftime — while Alexis Zenner added 14. Aaliyah McMillan and Ashley Hanley had 11 and 10, respectively.
Holmen 47, Menomonie 43: Helen Chen scored 11 points for the Mustangs and Emma Mommsen added 10 of her own, but the Vikings had just a bit more in the tank.
Rice Lake 65, Somerset 44: Brynn Olson put up 18 points to power the Warriors, and Callie Karstens contribute 10 of her own. Five Warriors had eight points or more in the win.
Osseo-Fairchild 85, Ellsworth 60: Makayla Steinke’s 17 points helped the Thunder put away the Panthers. Osseo-Fairchild also got 12 points apiece from Lacey Frase and Mariah Steinke.
Bloomer 57, Cumberland 34: Samantha Buchholtz, Vanessa Jenneman and Cayce Grambo all scored 10 points to pace the Blackhawks to victory. Abby Iverson added six points and seven assists to the cause.
Elk Mound 51, St. Croix Central 40: The Mounders got 16 points from Tori Blaskowski to clip the Panthers in nonconference play. Olivia Schreiber and Taya Schaefer added nine apiece to help Elk Mound improve to 6-1.
Independence 46, Glenwood City 28: Ziy Connor tallied a game-high 20 points for the Indees, while Emerson Pronschinske added 17 of her own.
Alma Center Lincoln 48, Greenwood 38: Jacquelyn Paul led all scorers with 13 points to push the Hornets to victory.
Prairie Farm 64, Boyceville 43: The Bulldogs got 13 points from Tyra Kostman and 12 from Kady Grambow, but they couldn’t keep up with Prairie Farm.
Birchwood 51, Cornell 38: Erin Crowell had 13 points in defeat for Cornell.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0: The Huskies got power-play goals from Tyler Geroux and Jack Kein to put away the Warriors. Tommy Wardas opened the scoring in the first period. Colton Pace stymied the Warriors in net to give North the shutout.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, River Falls 0: Joe Kelly scored twice in the second period for the Old Abes, and Cole Fisher added a goal in the third. Luke Lindsay had two assists, and Kyler Strenke posted the shutout in net with 26 saves.
Girls hockey
Hudson 4, ECA Stars 3: The Stars fell behind by two after surrendering three goals in the final period, and couldn’t quite come back. Paige Ruppert, Madison Schwengler and Kami Krumenauer all scored for ECA, while Naomi Stow stopped 18 shots as goalie.
St. Croix Valley 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1: Freshman Addie Frenette scored the Sabers’ only goal, assisted by Joey Schemenauer and Alexa Wickland. Haley Frank made 31 saves in net.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire Memorial 35: The Cardinals edged the Old Abes in a Big Rivers dual. David Hughes, Dalton McGraw, Jaykob Hamman, Ross Kaz and Taylor Pahl all had pins for Chippewa Falls.
Independence/Gilmanton 54, Mondovi 22: The Indees won four bouts and won on several forfeits to capture the dual victory.