Bennett Seelen netted a hat trick and Jarret Smith, Drew Goettl and Evan Eckes each added a goal as the RAM boys hockey team topped Team S.E.a.L. 6-0 on Friday for its second straight win.
RAM, the co-op between Regis, Altoona and McDonell, also defeated Team S.E.a.L. 5-1 on Tuesday.
Peyton Mayer tallied two assists in Friday’s win, and Seelen and Ray Marczinke had one each as well.
Dane Engstrom made 27 saves in net.
Girls basketball
Hudson 57, Eau Claire Memorial 56: The Raiders stormed back from a 13-point deficit, and Lauren Stolzman made a shot in the final two seconds to give Hudson the win. Sydney Brennan, who scored a game-high 22 points for Memorial, made a pair of free throws late to put the Old Abes up by one.
Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41: Aaliyah McMillan’s game-high 22 points boosted the Cardinals, and Caelan Givens added 16 of her own. Reanna Hutchinson led North with 10 points.
Cadott 47, Regis 39: The Hornets outscored the Ramblers 28-18 in the second half to rally for victory. Jada Kowalczyk continued her strong season for Cadott, scoring 16 points. Regis got a game-high 21 points from Adrienne Morning.
Menomonie 43, Rice Lake 37: Shelby Thornton and Emma Mommsen scored 12 points apiece to lead the Mustangs, with Helen Chen close behind with 11 of her own. Rice Lake’s Brynn Olson led all scorers with 15 points.
Elk Mound 67, Boyceville 52: Only five players scored for the Mounders — but they all reached double figures. Sophie Cedarblade topped them all with 17 points, while Brooke Emery and Taya Schaefer added 14 each. Emma Oullette and Mya Lagerstrom led the Bulldogs with 13 points apiece.
Bloomer 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30: Four Blackhawks scored in double figures, with Emma Seibel (15 points) and Larissa Fossum (14) spearheading the effort. Maggie Reisner led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Independence 45, Whitehall 40: Ziy Conner posted 23 points to carry the Indees to the win. Ariel Koxlien scored 17 for Whitehall.
New Auburn 37, Lake Holcombe 33: Zoey Rada’s 11 points helped the Trojans earn the victory. Brooke Lechleitner scored 15 for Lake Holcombe.
Boys basketball
Regis 69, Cadott 53: Abe Rocksvold and JP Wolterstorff drove the Ramblers to victory, scoring 22 and 19 points, respectively. The Hornets got everything they could out of Mason Poehls, who posted a game-best 24 points.
Hudson 84, Eau Claire Memorial 65: The Raiders got 23 points from Luke Healy, 21 from Charlie Neuenschwander and 19 from Brandon Moeri.
Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 38: Menomonie’s Noah Feddersen and Rice Lake’s Judson Rikkers matched each other with 22 points apiece, but it was the Mustangs who came out on top. Davis Barthen chipped in with 11 points for Menomonie.
Altoona 51, Thorp 34: The Rails got 18 points from Keshawn Harris and 12 from Brayden Turk as they stayed unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play. Isaac Soumis scored 19 for Thorp.
McDonell 49, Stanley-Boyd 46: The Macks narrowly edged the Orioles with help from JD Bohaty’s 15 points. He was the only McDonell player to score in double figures. Carsen Hause had a game-high 17 points for Stanley-Boyd, while Brady Potaczek added 14.
Fall Creek 85, Osseo-Fairchild 56: The Crickets scored by committee to get past the Thunder. Soren Johnson led the way with 21 points and Luke Olson added 17, but overall four Fall Creek players finished in double figures. Garrett Koxlien led Osseo-Fairchild with 12 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 58, Augusta 47: Ben Oster dominated in all facets for the Lancers, leading the team in scoring (18 points) and rebounding (17). Britten Rutz added 15 points for Immanuel Lutheran, while Aaron Dorf led Augusta with 16 points.
Durand 77, Elmwood/Plum City 72 (OT): The Panthers outscored their foes 8-3 in overtime to secure a victory. Caden Berger led Durand with 17 points, while Joey Biesterveld and Gunnar Hurlburt had 15 apiece. Luke Pelke was close behind with 14. Luke Webb had a contest-best 22 points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 37: Seventeen points from Owen Schultz and 15 from Jarod Falkner helped push the Buffaloes past the Hilltoppers. Brandyn Hallquist had a team-high 15 points for Glenwood City.
Eleva-Strum 67, Gilmanton 43: Four different Cardinals scored in double figures, with Nick Higley leading the way with 15 points. Joey Bautch and Cade McSorley added 11 apiece.