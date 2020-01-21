Addison Bohman knocked down six 3-pointers as part of a game-high 20 points, lifting the Eau Claire North girls basketball team to a 56-36 win over D.C. Everest on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Evie Dreger added 12 points for the Huskies, who picked up their third win of the season.
North raced out to a 31-13 lead at halftime.
Onalaska 66, Eau Claire Memorial 37: The Old Abes got 12 points from Hope Gibbons, but couldn't slow down the Hilltoppers. Sydney Brennan added eight points for Memorial.
Chippewa Falls 87, Wausau West 53: Aaliyah McMillan scored a career-high 33 points to carry the Cardinals to victory. Alexis Zenner added 11 points, and Caelan Givens chipped in with 10.
Hudson 58, Menomonie 38: Olivia Steinmetz and Helen Chen scored 11 points apiece for the Mustangs, but Hudson had too much firepower. The Raiders' Audrey Hatfield led all scorers with 15.
Osseo-Fairchild 85, Eleva-Strum 81 (OT): Madison Hugdahl's team-best 22 points helped the Thunder edge the Cardinals. Brianna Nelson did her best to keep Eleva-Strum in it, scoring 32 points. Makayla Steinke added 15 points for Osseo-Fairchild, while Kloe Hillestad scored 17 for the Cardinals.
New Richmond 52, Rice Lake 37: Brynn Olson had 16 for the Warriors but the Tigers pulled ahead with 32 second half points.
Hayward 39, Bloomer 37: The Hurricanes handed the Blackhawks their first conference loss of the season, despite Bloomer getting 12 points from Emma Seibel and 11 from Larissa Fossum.
Boys hockey
RAM 5, Team S.E.a.L 1: Peyton Mayer scored twice and Drew Goettl, Bennett Seelen and Brendan Bresina each added a goal. Evan Eckes, Brandon Wagner and Ben Biskupski all tallied an assist for RAM, and Dane Engstrom made 20 saves in net.
Boys basketball
Menomonie 66, Superior 64 (OT): Noah Feddersen and Brock Thornton posted 21 points apiece to lift the Mustangs to an exciting nonconference win. The teams were tied at 61 entering overtime. Ethan Wurtzel scored 11 points for Menomonie.
Altoona 99, Osseo-Fairchild 66: The Rails moved to 9-1 thanks largely to 20 points each from Keshawn Harris and Brayden Turk. Adding to the cause in the high-scoring affair was Nate McMahon (18 points), Blend Sabani (14) and Evan Moss (11).
Garrett Koxlien led the Thunder with 17.
Onalaska 73, Chippewa Falls 52: Joe Reuter scored 18 points for the Cardinals and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added 12, but it wasn't enough to take down the top-ranked team in Division 2.
McDonell 72, Cadott 52: Four Macks scored in double figures as the team cruised to a Western Cloverbelt victory. JD Bohaty led them all with 22 points, and Eion Kressin added 18. Mason Poehls put up 17 points for the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd 60, Fall Creek 50: Carsen Hause (16 points), Lucas Smith (14) and Brady Potaczek (12) teamed up to power the Orioles. Luke Olson had 14 points for Fall Creek, with Teigen Ploeckelman close behind with 12.
Elk Mound 59, Durand 46: Seventeen points from Michael Jenson and 14 from Cade Hanson helped the Mounders upend the Panthers. Jenson knocked down three 3-pointers. Gunnar Hurlburt's nine points were a team-high for Durand.
Colfax 62, Boyceville 48: A game-high 22 points from Ed Hydukovich and 12 more from Cole Seehaver pushed the Vikings past the Bulldogs. Logan Knudtson scored 20 for Boyceville.
Mondovi 61, Elmwood/Plum City 45: Owen Schultz dropped a game-best 24 points for the Buffaloes, and Jarod Falkner added 11 of his own for good measure. Luke Webb scored 15 for Elmwood/Plum City.
Augusta 74, Alma/Pepin 62: Andrew Perkovich caught fire for the Beavers, scoring 27 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Aaron Dorf added 18 points for Augusta.
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Gilmanton 58: The Panthers came up short despite 18 points from Lance Larson and 16 from Jarin Rud.
Whitehall 71, Independence 50: James Breska led the Norse with 17 points, while Chris Killian had 19 for the Indees.
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Osceola 46: Warick Weyer had 19 and Dylan Karau added 15 for the Blackhawks.