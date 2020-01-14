Alesha Smith made 32 saves in net, Paige Ruppert and Paige Rodriguez both scored a goal and the fourth-ranked Eau Claire Area Stars girls hockey team topped sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley 2-0 on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Smith made seven saves in the first period, 13 in the second and 12 in the third.
Ally Wagner and Kennedy Gruhlke assisted Ruppert’s goal in the first, and Kami Krumenauer had the assist on Rodriguez’s.
ECA improved to 12-2-1 on the season. The Stars are tied for first place in the Big Rivers with the Fusion.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Hudson 1: The Sabers earned their first win over a Big Rivers opponent since the 2014-15 season thanks to goals from Ella Ausman and Sidney Polzin.
The Sabers trailed 1-0 after the first period, but Ausman scored in the second to level the score. Polzin clinched the big win with a goal of her own in the final two minutes of the game.
Haley Frank made 42 stops in net for the Sabers.
Girls basketball
Elk Mound 45, Durand 43: Hailey Blaskowski made the game-winning shot with two seconds left in the contest. She finished with a game-high 17 points, while Tori Blaskowski added eight for the Mounders. Joslin Carothers led Durand with 11 points.
Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 39: Lilly Cayley had a team-high 11 points for the Old Abes, but they fell in a matchup of two of the Big Rivers’ top teams. Audrey Hatfield put up 27 points for the Raiders.
New Richmond 59, Eau Claire North 48: Reanna Hutchinson led the Huskies with 16 points, but they couldn’t overcome 27 from the Tigers’ Jessica Hagman. Addison Bohman added 12 points for North.
McDonell 58, Cadott 48: Maggie Craker’s game-best 19 points led the Macks, while Lauryn Deetz chipped in with 15 points for McDonell. Jada Kowalczyk scored 18 for Cadott.
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Altoona 40: Brooke McCune had a huge game for the Thunder, posting 23 points to lead all scorers. Mariah Steinke added 13 for Osseo-Fairchild, while Averie Varsho and Daydrean Henrichs had 10 apiece for Altoona.
Rice Lake 46, Superior 32: Jordan Pagac scored a team-high 12 points for the Warriors, with Jordan Roethel and Brynn Olson close behind with 11 apiece.
Colfax 59, Boyceville 20: Rachel Scharlau’s 15 points paced the Vikings, who also got nine from Addisyn Olson. Jayna Bowe added eight for Colfax.
Mondovi 51, Elmwood/Plum City 40: Morgan Clark’s game-best 21 points helped carry the Buffaloes to victory. Ella Poeschel chipped in with 11 for Mondovi, while Anna Blanford had nine points for Elmwood/Plum City.
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 22: Emma Miller scored 10 points to lead the Lancers.
Eleva-Strum 47, Independence 30: Brianna Nelson led all scorers with 16 points for the Cardinals, and Kylie Putzy chipped in with 11 points of her own.
Augusta 64, Gilmanton 44: Phoenyx Knuth posted a game-high 17 points for the Beavers, while Camryn Grunewald added 16 to the cause. Overall, Augusta had four players score in double figures.
Spring Valley 44, Glenwood City 39: Larissa Stark scored 16 points and Kyra Schilling added 10 more for the Cardinals, giving them their second win of the season. Makiah Schutz had 14 for the Hilltoppers.
Blair-Taylor 78, Whitehall 46: Lindsay Steien scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Wildcats to victory.
Alma Center Lincoln 45, Alma/Pepin 23: Taylor Stanley and Jacquelyn Paul led the Hornets with eight points apiece.
Clayton 33, New Auburn 22: Zoey Rada scored half of the Trojans’ points with 11.
Boys basketball
Menomonie 63, Sparta 45: Brock Thornton scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Mustangs. Noah Feddersen and Davis Barthen added 12 apiece for Menomonie.
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Elmwood/Plum City 62: Ryan Zimmerman lit up the scoreboard with 34 points, and Ben Oster added 15 of his own in the Lancers’ victory. Jackson Glampe scored 26 for Elmwood/Plum City.
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 45: Peyton Rogers and Eli Rogers scored 15 points apiece to lead the Lumberjacks, while Charlie Herrick had a team-high 13 for Bloomer.
River Falls 87, St. Paul Highland Park 47: Zac Johnson had 28 points and six steals to lead the Wildcats to a straightforward victory.
Lake Holcombe 73, Prairie Farm 47: Kaden Kinney (16), Kaden Crank (15), Brock Flater (13) and Jarred Jiskra (12) all scored in double figures for Lake Holcombe.
Boys hockey
Eau Claire North 1, Chippewa Falls 0: Johan Akervik scored the game’s only goal in the third period off an assist from Jack Echternach. It gave the Cardinals only their second loss of the season.
Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 2: The Raiders scored the first three goals of the game in addition to the final two for a Big Rivers win. Max Savaloja and Joe Kelly did the scoring for the Old Abes.