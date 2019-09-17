Evan Smith scored the equalizer in the 40th minute to help the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team tie Hudson 1-1 Tuesday in a battle of the Big Rivers’ top two contenders in Hudson.
Nick Thompson had given Hudson a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 17th minute before Smith converted Jacob Peloquin’s pass in for a goal to salvage the draw.
Memorial only had three shots in the game, but made them count. Scott Knowlton made nine saves in net for the Old Abes.
Rice Lake 6, Menomonie 0: The Warriors stayed unbeaten on the season with the Big Rivers Conference victory.
Cross country
Rice Lake Invitational: The Menomonie girls won the large school title, powered by three top-10 finishers in Rachel Dietrich (seventh), Isabella Jacobsen (ninth) and Paige Anderson (10th).
Elk Mound won the boys small school meet behind Cade Hanson’s second-place individual finish and teammates Andrew Pathos and Lukas Wagner’s top-five finishes.
Glenwood City won the girls small school title. Bella Simmons took third for the Hilltoppers. Flambeau’s Kristen Lawton won the race and Colfax’s Molly Heidorn placed second.
Rice Lake’s Derek Penzkover ran to a fourth-place finish in the large school boys race. Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason was third in the girls race.
Prescott Invitational: Spring Valley won the boys title as Cardinal Charlie Meier took first place in a time of 18 minutes, 26 seconds. Baldwin-Woodville’s Bekah Luckwaldt won the girls race in 22:31.
Volleyball
Eau Claire North 3, Regis 1: Maria Venne had 19 kills and 10 digs while Olivia Laube recorded 41 assists for the Huskies to defeat their crosstown foe. Jenna Haselwander added 11 kills for North. Regis won the third set, but North took the rest.
Stevens Point 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1: The Old Abes won the second set after dropping the first to tie things up, but the Panthers pulled away from there. Anna Hansen tallied 16 kills to lead Memorial, and Kayla Sorenson added 12 of her own.
Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Augusta 0: Avery Quam had 19 assists while Brynn Schierenbeck and Annie Oster combined for 19 kills in the Lancers sweep.
Colfax 3, Somerset 0: Jozie Buchanan dished 22 assists and Samantha Pretasky hit nine kills as the Vikings pulled off the sweep.
Independence 3, Eleva-Strum 1: The Indees won every set but the second. The first two sets were decided by two points apiece.
Girls tennis
Eau Claire North 5, Rice Lake 2: The Huskies swept the doubles matches to help win the Big Rivers dual. Morgan Presler and Carrie Rettke also picked up singles wins for North.
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 0: The Old Abes won every match in straight sets to capture the Big Rivers dual victory. Haya Dodin won at No. 1 singles without dropping a game.
Regis 7, Chippewa Falls 0: The Ramblers didn’t drop a match on the way to a nonconference victory.
Girls golf
Big Rivers meet: River Falls won the team title, while Hudson’s Paige Hillman took medalist honors. Eau Claire Memorial’s Maddy Logan led area finishers by scoring a 44, good for a fourth-place finish.