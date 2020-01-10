Cole Stensen hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Augusta boys basketball team a 71-69 over Cochrane-Fountain City on Friday night.
That wasn’t Stensen’s only big shot in the game, either. He made a 3-pointer in the final 45 seconds to put the Beavers up by one before the Pirates answered with a layup to take the lead. Stensen finished with 13 points.
Jacob Engstrom led Augusta with a game-high 28 points, while Dalton Robinson added 20 of his own.
Eau Claire North 87, Rice Lake 63: Ashton Kallstrom was on fire for the Huskies, making all 13 of his two-point field goal attempts to finish with a game-high 33 points. Dalton Banks added 18 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, while Chad Kron chipped in with 17 points. Judson Rikkers scored 18 to lead the Warriors.
River Falls 79, Eau Claire Memorial 59: Caden Boser had a team-high 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Old Abes, but they couldn’t overcome Zac Johnson and the Wildcats. Johnson scored a game-best 26 points. River Falls took a 15-point lead into halftime.
Regis 65, Stanley-Boyd 40: Branton Paulsrud’s 19 points — 15 of which came from 3-pointers — led all scorers for the Ramblers, while Abe Rocksvold chipped in with seven for Regis. Brady Ingersoll scored a team-high 17 for the Orioles.
Chippewa Falls 69, Wausau West 41: Jacob Walczak led all scorers with 24 points for the Cardinals, who also got 17 from Nick Bruder and 14 from Joe Reuter. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt pulled down 12 rebounds in addition to scoring nine points.
Hudson 55, Menomonie 45: Charlie Neuenschwander’s 26 points carried the Raiders to the Big Rivers win. Menomonie got 13 points from Ethan Wurtzel and 11 apiece from Noah Feddersen and Brock Thornton.
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 40: Luke Olson helped the Crickets earn their fifth win of the season by scoring a team-high 15 points. Soren Johnson added eight for Fall Creek, while Brad Irwin led Cadott with 14.
Thorp 69, Osseo-Fairchild 54: Isaac Soumis posted 25 points for the Cardinals, and Ethan Reis scored 19 of his own. It helped Thorp overcome 21 points from Osseo-Fairchild’s Garrett Koxlien.
Colfax 49, Mondovi 31: Zach Rindy scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings, and Cole Seehaver and Ed Hydukovich added 11 and 10, respectively. Owen Schultz led the Buffaloes with 15 points.
Durand 66, Boyceville 43: Caden Burger put up 14 points for the Panthers and Gunnar Hurlburt gave the team another 13 in the win. Logan Knudtson scored a game-high 15 for Boyceville.
Elk Mound 57, Glenwood City 35: Ryan Bohl’s 18 points carried the Mounders to victory. He made four 3-pointers in the contest. Gavin Janson and Drew Olson scored eight apiece for the Hilltoppers.
Spring Valley 58, Elmwood/Plum City 44: Aaron Borgerding tallied 18 points and Trevor Stangl hit five 3-pointers for 15 points as the Cardinals picked up the victory. Connor Ducklow added 13 for Spring Valley, while Luke Webb had a game-high 19 for Elmwood/Plum City.
Whitehall 70, Eleva-Strum 67 (OT): Devon McCune and Jonathan Thorn scored 19 points apiece to pace the Norse to an overtime victory. Brandon Dick added 18 for Whitehall, while Nick Higley had a game-high 20 for Eleva-Strum.
Girls basketball
Eau Claire North 52, Rice Lake 49: Reanna Hutchinson led the Huskies to their second win of the season, scoring a team-high 15 points. Addi Bohman added 11 points, and Nadia Horn had nine. Jordan Roethel led Rice Lake with 11.
River Falls 63, Eau Claire Memorial 59 (2OT): Despite 19 points from Sydney Brennan and 10 more from Lilly Cayley, the Old Abes took their first loss of the season in double overtime. Kylie Strop had a game-high 20 points for River Falls.
Bloomer 55, Spooner 36: Emma Seibel had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Blackhawks, while Samantha Buchholtz chipped in with 12 points and four steals of her own.
Girls hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Viroqua 2: Madelyn Hebert and Sidney Polzin did the scoring as the Sabers skated to a tie. Caroline O’Dell made 28 saves in net for CFM.
Boys hockey
Viroqua 8, RAM 5: Drew Goettl scored twice for RAM, and Evan Eckes, Jackson Jones and Ray Marczinke each added goals of their own. Ben Biskupski, Bennett Seelen and Marczinke all tallied assists in the defeat.