Bailey Straskowski drove in four runs, Ashly Zastrow added three RBIs of her own, and the Stanley-Boyd softball team won a Division 3 regional championship with an 8-3 win over Stratford on Thursday.
The fifth-seeded Orioles scored five runs in the fourth inning, and Zastrow took care of the rest from the circle. She struck out seven in a complete game to hold off the ninth-seeded Tigers.
Arianna Mason added three hits for the Stanley-Boyd offense.
Chippewa Falls 3, Superior 1: The seventh-seeded Cardinals upset the second-seeded Spartans to win a regional title, scoring all their runs via the home run. Mallory Sterling blasted a two-run homer, and Jayden Hodgson added a solo shot. Sterling struck out 10 in the circle.
Prescott 7, Altoona 6 (8 inn.): The Rails took the lead on Lydia Berseth’s RBI single in the top of the eighth, but Grace Veranth won the game for Prescott with a walk-off, two-RBI single in the bottom of the inning for the regional title.
Altoona had forced extras thanks to Sedona Van Ert’s RBI single in the top of the seventh.
Thorp 6, Mondovi 2: The Cardinals won a fifth consecutive Division 4 regional title behind Kaitlyn Tyznik’s complete game in the circle. She struck out nine to send Thorp back to sectionals. Paige Rhyner led the offense with two hits and two RBIs. Rian Evans knocked two hits for the Buffaloes.
Bloomer 8, Spooner 2: Emily Kuehl dazzled in the circle, striking out 13 in a complete game effort to give Bloomer a Division 3 regional title. Isabella Jenneman knocked three hits and drove in two runs to power the offense, and Rilee Luzinski added two hits of her own.
Glenwood City 10, Augusta 0 (6 inn.): Maggie Wallin pitched a complete game one-hitter to give the Hilltoppers the regional title. She fanned 14 batters in the win.
Blair-Taylor 6, Independence/Gilmanton 4: Danyelle Waldera drove in three runs on two hits and Lauren Steien added two doubles as the Wildcats stayed unbeaten to win a Division 5 regional title.
Baseball
Playoffs
Regis 10, Glenwood City 0 (6 inn.): Cade Osborn struck out 11 in a complete game shutout for the Ramblers. Matthew Klink paced the offense with three hits and three RBIs, and Payton Kostka drove in two. The Ramblers advanced to the Division 3 regional semis.
St. Croix Central 8, Altoona 6: Derek Myer hit a two-run home run — his second homer of the day — in the bottom of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie and give the Panthers the win. He finished with six RBIs.
Blake Loegering gave the Rails an early lead with a three-run home run in the first inning. He finished 2 for 2.
McDonell 6, Prairie Farm 5 (9 inn.): Two runs for the Macks in the top of the ninth were enough to get them into the Division 4 regional semifinals. Tanner Opsal, Logan Hughes and Ethan Goulet all had three hits apiece for McDonell.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Stanley-Boyd 0: Jackson Johnson pitched a complete game shutout to help the Thunder move on to the second round. He worked around eight hits and three walks, and struck out four. Noah Gillingham had three hits for the Orioles.
Mondovi 3, Cadott 1: Jackson Falkner’s complete game gem lifted the Buffaloes into the Division 3 regional semifinals. He struck out 12 and allowed just four hits.
Elk Mound 4, Durand 2: Blaze Todd struck out 12 batters and went the distance on the mound, helping the Mounders reach the regional semifinals. Ryan Bohl drove in three of the Mounders’ four runs.
Thorp 8, Gilman 3: The Cardinals, last year’s Division 4 state runner-up, scored six runs across the first two innings to advance to the regional semifinals. They were powered by three hits from Chris Komanec, and two RBIs apiece by Carter Karaba and Logan Kroeplin.
Rice Lake 1, Amery 0 (9 inn.): Isaac Rohde pitched eight innings of scoreless, one-hit baseball for the Warriors. But Matt Juza got the win by pitching the ninth, as N Rowe scored the winning run on an error in the bottom of the frame to send Rice Lake into the Division 2 regional semifinals.
Bloomer 10, Cameron 0 (5 inn.): Leif Iverson’s four-RBI day helped the Blackhawks cruise to victory in their Division 3 playoff opener. Cole Schwab struck out nine in a complete game.
Prescott 9, Colfax 1: George Scharlau gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first, but the Cardinals scored nine unanswered runs to advance to the next round.
Cumberland 5, Grantsburg 0: Wyatt Tift’s complete game one-hitter pushed the Beavers into the regional semifinals. He struck out 10.
Regular season
Eau Claire Memorial 9, Hudson 3: Jack Piper and Connor Stoik combined for six hits and five RBIs to help the Old Abes close out the regular season with a victory. Stoik earned the win on the mound.
Fall Creek 6, Spring Valley 3: Isaiah Katz and Jack Riemenschneider drove in two runs apiece to lift the Crickets in a matchup of the Western Cloverbelt and Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions.
Golf
Stanley-Boyd regional: Regis/McDonell advanced to sectionals as a team by finishing in second place. Stanley-Boyd’s Milo Koenig joined Elk Mound’s Ethan Rubenzer and Max Marquardt as individual sectional qualifiers. Koenig shot an 84 to tie for sixth, while Rubenzer and Marquardt took 16th and 19th, respectively.
Girls soccer
Eau Claire North 4, Chippewa Falls 0: Laura Swenson and Maria Venne tallied two goals apiece to lead the Huskies to the Big Rivers win. Swenson also added an assist. Ella Ausman made 12 saves in net for the Cardinals.
Hudson 1, Eau Claire Memorial 0: Marly Johnson scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute, giving the Raiders the win and clinching the Big Rivers Conference title. Leah Hujik made 16 saves for Memorial.
Altoona 7, Arcadia 0: Emily Madden, Elliot Stoner and Savannah Crosby all scored two goals apiece for the Rails. Keelyn Marlaire also joined the scoring party with a goal of her own.