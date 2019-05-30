There will be some familiar faces at the WIAA state softball tournament next week. Thorp and Blair-Taylor both punched their tickets to Madison with wins on Thursday.
Thorp is making its second consecutive trip to state after a 4-3 win over Clayton/Turtle Lake in the Division 4 sectional finals in Shell Lake. The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Kaytlyn Stunkel, to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.
Kaitlyn Tyznik pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts. She also drove in a run at the plate.
Thorp was the Division 4 state runner-up last year.
Blair-Taylor 5, Highland 1: The Wildcats got up 4-0 after five innings, more than enough of a cushion to push Blair-Taylor into state in Division 5.
Bailey Hammond, Danyelle Waldera and Lauren Steien each knocked in an RBI for the undefeated Wildcats.
Lauren Steien earned the win in a complete-game effort, striking out five and only allowing five hits.
This marks the team’s third straight trip to Madison. Blair-Taylor fell in the semifinals last season.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Rechek advanced to the Round of 16 in the Division 1 singles bracket at the individual state tournament, defeating Oshkosh North’s Charlie Bock and Chippewa Falls’ Sean Martin in the first two rounds of action. Rechek will face top-seeded and undefeated Will Tennison of Verona today for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Martin advanced to the second round with a three-set win over Racine Horlick’s Aaron Antreassian before falling to Rechek. Menomonie’s Ethan Wurtzel and Memorial’s Mark Pepperl also won their first round matches and were knocked out in the second round.
In Division 1 doubles, Memorial’s Will Hayes and Grant Wolfe booked their spot in today’s second round with a win over Wauwatosa West’s Zach Schumacher and Thomas Schmidt. Fellow Old Abes duo Andrew Mueller and Stephen King fell in the first round, along with Menomonie’s Jackson Trunkel and Victor Kaufmann.
In Division 2 doubles, both Regis’ Mitchell Merkel and Brent Martin and Altoona/Fall Creek’s John Fox and Trevor Kempen fell in the first round.
Baseball
Stevens Point 5, Eau Claire Memorial 0: The Panthers scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning to advance. Andrew Roberts, Jack Fentress, Vincent Trapani and Jonah Wiggins each notched a hit for the Old Abes.
Boyceville 8, Regis 3: Boyceville plated all of its runs across the first three innings to build an insurmountable lead and capture a Division 3 regional title.
Walker Retz and Trevor Hollister had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Hollister drove in three runs. Tristan Root knocked three hits for Regis.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 9, Chippewa Falls 0: The Cardinals were blanked on the road as their season came to an end in the Division 1 regional finals.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 10, Phillips 0: Teryn Karlstad notched a hat trick and added three assists as Regis/McDonell rolled to victory in the regional semifinals. Goalie Anna Allen made a save in a shutout effort.