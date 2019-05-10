Kaitlyn Tyznik struck out eight in six innings of work and finished with a no-hitter as the Thorp softball team blanked Stanley-Boyd 10-0 on Friday in Thorp.
The Cardinals got two hits and three RBIs from Ellie Windl to lead the offense, and Cassidy Stroinski knocked in a pair of runs as well.
Tyznik helped out her own cause with a triple and an RBI as Thorp improved to 13-3 this spring.
McDonell 14, Cadott 0: Maggie Craker struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter for the Macks. Carly Jenson, Kaitlyn Ortmann and Jessica Eisenreich all drove in three runs for McDonell.
Eau Claire North 4, Wausau West 1: Mackenzie Gilbert earned the win with a complete game in the circle, and Annika Olson had three RBIs to power the offense.
Altoona 12, Osseo-Fairchild 2: Sedona Van Ert knocked two hits and drove in two runs for the Rails, while Averie Varsho added two hits to pace the offense. Abby Henke drove in both runs for the Thunder.
Fall Creek 18, Regis 3: Sam Olson drove in four runs on three hits for the Crickets, and Catrina Cline added three RBIs of her own. Lauren Seeman had two RBIs for Regis.
Elk Mound 10, Mondovi 0: Abigail Curry and Morgan Radtke teamed up for five RBIs as the Mounders improved to 15-3 on the season.
Blair-Taylor 1-8, Immanuel Lutheran 0-2: The Wildcats clinched the outright Dairyland Conference title by sweeping the doubleheader. Lauren Steien got the win in both games.
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 9, Bruce 0: Izzy Clark pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Knights. She was an error away from a perfect game.
Melrose-Mindoro 13, Eleva-Strum 5: Bre Nelson had two hits and an RBI in the Cardinals’ defeat.
Baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 9, Altoona 8: Caden Boettcher hit a walk-off double to keep the Thunder’s Western Cloverbelt hopes alive. He finished 2 for 3 on the day, and Brice Shimon and Garrett Koxlien added two hits apiece for Osseo-Fairchild. Jake Nelson had two hits for Altoona, including a triple.
Menomonie 10, Eau Claire Memorial 3: The Mustangs won the game that was suspended by darkness in early April. Kade Schultz tallied four RBIs for Menomonie, while Cooper Kapanke had three hits for Memorial.
Rice Lake 4, Menomonie 2: Matt Juza pitched a complete game for the Warriors, and Zack Fisher and Jake Harris had two hits apiece. Briggs Richartz hit a double and knocked in a run for the Mustangs.
Cadott 12, McDonell 5: Ethan Tegels rapped four hits and drove in four runs to lead the Hornets, while Nelson Wahl added three hits and got the win on the mound. Kendren Gullo took the loss despite striking out 11 hitters in four innings of work.
Blair-Taylor 3-0, Immanuel Lutheran 1-1: Logan Shramek led the Wildcats with two RBIs in game one, and Immanuel Lutheran’s Britten Rutz drove in the only run in game two to salvage a doubleheader split.
Elk Mound 4, Mondovi 3: James Javanovich hit a walk-off single to give the Mounders the victory. He also earned the win on the mound. Jackson Falkner homered for the Buffaloes.
Pepin-Alma 11, Durand 2: Preston Milliren had three hits for the Panthers, who fell at home.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 5, Medford 0: Teryn Karlstad scored a hat trick in the win, and Samantha Shaffer and Anna Daniels added individual goals. Alison Haag had three assists.
Onalaska 3, Eau Claire North 0: Olivia Laube made seven saves for the Huskies, but North couldn’t get one past Hilltoppers goalie Sam Plantz.
Boys golf
Dairyland Meet: Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley carded a 36 to win medalist honors, but Cochrane-Fountain City edged the Cardinals by three strokes as a team to win the team title.
Boys tennis
Eau Claire North 5, New Richmond 2: The Huskies swept the doubles matches to help win the dual.
Regis 5, Baldwin-Woodville 0: The Ramblers went unbeaten in singles play, not dropping a set in the four matches.