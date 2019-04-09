Brittany Rosemeyer’s double in the eighth inning scored the lone run in the game as Thorp softball pulled off a 1-0 extra inning victory against Bloomer.
Cardinals pitcher Kaitlyn Tyznik sealed the win in the bottom of the eighth, completing a strong, eight-inning, two-hit, five-strikeout performance.
Altoona 16, Menomonie 6: Karly Maruina went 2-3 with a homer and 2 RBIs while Lydia Berseth was a perfect 4-4 at the plate with four runs for Altoona.
Eleva-Strum 14, Whitehall 0: Bre Nelson dominated, throwing five scoreless innings for the Cardinals.
Blair-Taylor 16, Alma Center Lincoln 0: Isabel Berg was a perfect 2-2 at the plate with two runs for the Wildcats.
Durand 21, Regis 6: Josie Radle went 2-3 with a five RBIs for the Panthers. Adrienne Morning went 2-2 with a pair of homers for Regis.
Hudson 13, River Falls 0: Sydney Gabriel threw five shutout innings for Hudson. She was helped out by Grace O’Brien who went 3-3 with three runs and a RBI.
Hudson 16, River Falls 0: Paige Meyer drove in three and scored another three on a 3-3 day for Hudson.
Immanuel Lutheran 8, Augusta 3: Faith Kazemba went seven innings without allowing an earned run and hit a double at the plate for Immanuel Lutheran.
Glenwood City 5, Mondovi 4: Maggie Wallin struck out 12 Mondovi batters over seven innings without allowing an earned run.
Fall Creek 12, Independence/Gilmanton 1: Abby Bell went 2-2 from the plate and Tara Jiskra drove in a pair on a 2-3 night for Fall Creek.
Baseball
River Falls 2, Eau Claire North 1: Joel Zachow scored a run in the seventh for the Huskies to cut the lead to one, but North wasn’t able to complete the comeback.
Altoona 2, Stanley-Boyd 0: The Rails’ pair of runs in the fifth inning, both off the bat of Colin Watson, were the difference.
Chippewa Falls 8, Hudson 0: The Cardinals scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
Hayward 9, Rice Lake 2: Brady Verbsky knocked in both runs for the Warriors in addition to his three innings of work on the mound.
Osseo-Fairchild 6, McDonell 0: Garrett Koxlien and Wyatt McCune each knocked in a pair of runs, while Jackson Johnson threw five innings of one-hit ball for the Thunder.
Augusta 5, Immanuel Lutheran 1: Beavers pitcher Ryan Grunewald allowed two hits in six and a third innings and hit a double to knock in a run at the plate.
Bloomer 21, Colfax 0: Ty Davis and Leif Iverson both went a perfect 2-2 with a walk, with Davis knocking in five runs and Iverson three.
Boyceville 12, Pepin/Alma 2: Trett Joles went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs, a double and a home run for the Bulldogs.
Whitehall 11, Eleva Strum 1: Parker Windjue went 3-4 with four RBI for the Norse.
Regis 16, Cadott 5: Matthew Klink slowed down Cadott’s offense allowing just one earned run over four innings.
Elk Mound 8, Durand 2: Elk Mound’s Blaze Todd fanned nine over six innings pitched. Andrew Williams and James Javanovich each drove in a pair for the Mounders.
Girls soccer
Regis/McDonell 10, Arcadia 0: Freshman Samantha Shaffer was scoring machine, notching six goals. Lilly Niese added a pair.
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Menomonie 0: Lauren Carmody scored three times as the Old Abes earned their first victory under new coach Olivia Hanson in their first game of the season.
River Falls 6, Eau Claire North 0: Liv Nelson scored twice for the Wildcats, while Alessa Eilets and Olivia Laube combined for 17 saves for North.
Track and field
Chippewa Falls triangular: Eau Claire Memorial swept the boys and girls team titles at the meet. Eau Claire North finished in second on the girls side, and Chippewa Falls took second in the boys meet. Each school featured several winners of individual events and relays.
Baldwin-Woodville meet: The Bloomer girls took second place, powered by wins from Grace Post (100-meter and long jump), Vanessa Jenneman (200), and their 4x100-meter relay team. Cole Michaelsen won the 800 and Alex Conrad won the 3,200 for the Bloomer boys.
The Regis boys took fourth, led by winners Isaac Michels (110 hurdles), Henry Theisen (shot put) and Andrew Schlitz (1,600). Bria Thalacker won the triple jump and Josie Stender won the 100 hurdles for the Rambler girls.
Eleva-Strum Early Bird: Elk Mound won the boys title while Durand won the girls meet.
The Mounder boys picked up wins from Rian Flynn (100 and 200 dash) and its 4x100 relay team.
The Panthers were led by runner-up finishes from Karlie Weisenbeck (1,600), Payton Schneider (discus) and the 4x800 relay team.