The winning streak has now reached 10 for the Osseo-Fairchild girls basketball team.
After a 3-4 start to the season, the Thunder have caught fire and now sit tied atop the Western Cloverbelt thanks to a 55-44 victory over Fall Creek on Monday night in Fall Creek.
The Crickets came into the game a game up on the Thunder, but Osseo-Fairchild evened things up thanks to 18 points from Makayla Steinke.
Steinke hit three 3s for the Thunder in the first half, but Osseo-Fairchild couldn’t pull ahead, entering the break tied 27-27. In the second, however, the Thunder showed off their newfound chemistry, outscoring the Crickets 28-17.
Mackensy Kolpien was the only Cricket in double figures with 13 points.
Colfax 88, St. Croix Central 54: Rachel Scharlau went off for a game-high 23 points for the Vikings. She was joined in double digits by teammates Saville Wilson and Kameri Meredith who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Prescott 57, Durand 43: McKenna Hurlburt scored a team-high 13 points, but the Panthers couldn’t come away with the win.
Arcadia 66: Altoona 37: Averie Varsho scored a team-high 11 points in the loss for the Rails.
Prairie Farm 70, New Auburn: Autumn Palmer’s 10 points led the Trojans in the loss.
Melrose-Mindoro 80, Augusta 36: Phoenyx Knuth scored a team-high 11 points for the Beavers, but the Mustangs hit six 3-pointers in their victory.
Blair-Taylor 65, Gilmanton 42: Lindsay Steien dropped 32 of the Wildcats 65 points while teammate Marlee Nehring hit three 3s for 15 points.
Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 35: Sheridan Noeldner hit three 3s for the Lancers, tying Emma Miller with a game-high 14 points. Zy Connor led the Indies with 10.
Eleva-Strum 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 42: Kloe Hillestad and Brianna Nelson both reached double digits for the Cardinals, scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Alma Cencer Lincoln 42, Whitehall 29: Whitehall’s Ariel Koxlein led the game with 14 points, but the Hornets got scoring from seven players including 11 from Miah Breheim in their victory.
Boys basketball
Whitehall 61, Arcadia 56: James Breska led the Norse with 26 points including three 3-pointers.
Girls Hockey
Chisago Lakes 3, Hudson 2: The Raiders’ Bayley Grasspoole scored two third period goals to tie things up just before overtime, but Syde Boyle scored the winner for Chisago Lakes.
Boys Hockey
Ashland 4, RAM 1: Evan Gusafson scored the lone goal for RAM while Dane Engstrom made 26 saves.