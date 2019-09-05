Gabe Tronnier’s strike in the 13th minute made the difference as the Menomonie boys soccer team edged Eau Claire North 1-0 in Big Rivers action on Thursday.
Isaac Jin assisted the game’s only goal for the Mustangs, and Menomonie keeper Jonathan Fenton made 10 saves to post a shutout. It was the first Big Rivers win of the season for Menomonie.
Caden Eberle had nine saves in net for North, which dropped to 0-2 in conference play.
Eau Claire Memorial 11, Chippewa Falls 0: The Old Abes got a pair of goals from Ryan Biwer and Jared Nunez as they earned their first conference win of the season. Nunez also had two assists for Memorial, which is currently ranked No. 6 in the state.
Rice Lake 2, River Falls 1: The Warriors edged the Wildcats in Big Rivers play to improve to 2-0 in the conference.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Menomonie 1: The Old Abes earned their first conference win of the season by winning the last two sets of the evening by nine or more points. Kayla Sorenson had 14 kills, while Abby Baumann was close behind with 12.
Fall Creek quad: The Crickets swept their home quad, besting Owen-Withee, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Boyceville in two sets each. Gianna Vollrath had 17 kills, while Emma Ryan had 10 kills and five blocks.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser finished second in the quad at 2-1, while Boyceville went 1-2 and Owen-Withee 0-3.
Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls 0: Jazmine Johnson had four kills and three blocks for the Cardinals, while Alisia Palms had 15 digs and Madie Gardow notched five kills and two digs.
Cadott quad: Bloomer went 3-0, defeating Somerset, Cadott and Gilman. Cadott was the only team to win a set against the Blackhawks. Emma Krejci led the way with 18 kills for Bloomer, while Rylie Jarr had 34 assists and Josie Kostner made 30 digs.
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Eleva-Strum 1: The Thunder captured the first, second and fourth sets to secure a nonconference victory. They won the second and fourth sets 25-8.
Durand triangular: The Panthers dropped both their matches, falling to Alma/Pepin and Cochrane/Fountain City in three sets each.
Colfax triangular: The Vikings split their matchups, defeating Clayton in two sets but falling to Ellsworth in two. Samantha Pertasky had 19 kills, while Kameri Meredith had 30 digs and 12 kills.
Cameron 3, Glenwood City 0: Cameron won each set comfortably, with at least a seven-point cushion in each one.
Girls tennis
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0: The Raiders took each matchup, with the Huskies No. 1 doubles team putting up the toughest fight in a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.