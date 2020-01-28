Averie Varsho scored a team-high 14 points, tying the game-high, to lead the Altoona girls basketball team past Regis 54-32 on Tuesday in Eau Claire.
The Rails raced out to a 32-14 lead by halftime and held serve in the second half. Kennedy Trippler added nine points for Altoona, and Rachel Klatt chipped in eight.
Caitlin Klink and Makenna Rohrscheib scored 14 points each for the Ramblers. Adrienne Morning added seven.
Stevens Point 69, Eau Claire Memorial 43: Sydney Brennan scored a team-high 20 points for the Old Abes, but the Panthers had too much firepower. Stevens Point led by 20 at halftime.
Osseo-Fairchild 61, Cadott 40: Brooke McCune and Madison Hugdahl tallied 15 points apiece for the Thunder, helping them pull away for coach Tera Simpson’s 100th career victory. Meadow Barone’s nine points led the Hornets.
Stanley-Boyd 40, Thorp 30: The Orioles got 14 points from Lily Hoel and played solid defense to earn a Western Cloverbelt win. Danielle Stroinski led Thorp with 11 points.
Durand 52, Mondovi 47: McKenna Hurlburt’s contest-high 18 points helped the Panthers improve to 7-2 in Dunn-St. Croix play. Joslin Carothers added 12 points for Durand, while Katherine Thompson scored 14 for the Buffaloes.
Colfax 73, Elmwood/Plum City 36: Rachel Scharlau’s game-high 17 points powered the Vikings to victory. Kameri Meredith added 11 points for Colfax, while Anna Blanchford scored 13 for Elmwood/Plum City.
Eleva-Strum 55, Alma/Pepin 27: Madison Schultz nearly outscored Alma/Pepin herself, putting up 19 points to lead the Cardinals. Paige Hanner added 15 for Eleva-Strum.
Boyceville 43, Glenwood City 39: The Bulldogs picked up their sixth win of the season behind 13 points from Emma Oullette and 11 from Ana Evenson. Maddie Oehlke scored a game-high 17 points for the Hilltopppers.
Blair-Taylor 71, Augusta 48: The Wildcats got 18 points from Marlee Nehring, and Lindsay Steien added 16 for good measure. Phoenyx Knuth scored 13 for the Beavers.
Whitehall 62, Gilmanton 56: Ariel Koxlien scored a game-high 17 points, pushing Whitehall to victory. Lydia Evans scored 16 in defeat for the Panthers.
Alma Center Lincoln 51, Independence 30: Molly Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Hornets to their ninth win of the season. Brianna Truog scored 10 for the Indees.
Lake Holcombe 63, Birchwood 20: Brooke Lechleitner posted a game-best 19 points to lead the Chieftains.
Boys basketball
Stevens Point 69, Eau Claire Memorial 52: The Old Abes couldn’t keep up, dropping their eighth straight game. The Panthers outscored them 35-21 in the first half. Full statistics were not available at press time.
Mondovi 54, Ellsworth 50: Owen Schultz propelled the Buffaloes, leading all scorers with 23 points for a nonconference win. Wyatt Falkner added nine points.
Barron 47, Bloomer 36: Fifteen points from Carter LaLiberty and 13 from Taten Mullikin lifted the Golden Bears to a conference win. Carter Rubenzer led Bloomer with nine points.
River Falls 78, La Crosse Logan 50: Zac Johnson continued his standout season for the Wildcats, scoring 24 points in a nonconference victory.
Birchwood 58, Lake Holcombe 45: The Chieftains got 12 points from Jarred Jiskra, but couldn’t slow down Birchwood star Matthew Marcinske, who led all scorers with 22.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 10, Rice Lake 0: Ben Carlson netted a hat trick to lead the Cardinals, while Nick Carlson added two goals of his own. Chi-Hi scored five times in the second period to pull away. Bridger Fixmer made 22 saves to post the shutout.
Hudson 4, Eau Claire North 0: Four different Raiders scored and the Hudson defense kept the Huskies at bay to record the shutout. The Raiders stayed atop the Big Rivers standings with the win.
New Richmond 6, RAM 0: Dane Engstrom made 40 saves in net for RAM, but the team’s offense couldn’t get anything past the New Richmond goalie.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 1: Zac Holme scored twice to help the Blackhawks skate to the win.
Girls hockey
St. Croix Valley 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0: Haley Frank tallied 43 saves for the Sabers, but couldn’t get help from CFM’s offense.