Kameri Meredith and Rachel Scharlau proved the Vikings are in a class of their own when it comes to Dunn-St. Croix girls basketball.
The girls both reached double figures, scoring 17 and 15 points respectively, lifting Colfax to a 58-38 victory over Durand for sole possession of the conference lead.
The two teams entered the game undefeated in conference play, but the Vikings jumped ahead early, cruising to a 28-16 halftime lead before running away with it in the second half.
Madisyn Kilboten led the Panthers with 16 points and hit two 3s in the game.
McDonell 57, Regis 36: Lauryn Deetz did the heavy lifting for the Macks, scoring a game-high 19 points. Makenna Rohrscheib countered with 12 for Regis.
Osseo-Fairchild 71, Stanley-Boyd 53: Marissa Gustafson scored a game-high 17 points for the Orioles, but the Thunder had 11 players score in the victory.
Mondovi 36, Elk Mound 32: Hailey Blaskowski led all scorers with 12 points for the Mounders, but Mondovi’s depth proved too much with seven players scoring.
Fall Creek 59, Thorp 39: Ariel Heuer led the way with 16 points for the Crickets. Kaytlyn Stunkel scored a team-high 14 for the Cardinals.
Alma Center Lincoln 62, Gilmanton 44: Emma Fischer scored a game-high 16 points and Liz Prindle connected on three 3s for the Hornets.
Eleva-Strum 73, Blair-Taylor 59: Kloe Hillestad hit five 3s, scoring a game-high 32 points for the Cardinals. Blair-Taylor was led by Lindsay Steien who scored 17.
Cadott 53, Altoona 42: Meadow Barone led the Hornets with 17 points. Brianna Lima countered with 15 for the Rails.
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Independence 23: Zy Connor scored a team-high 15 points for the Indies.
Boys basketball
Bloomer 43, Spooner 28: Austin Thur hit four 3s and scored a game-high 18 points for the Blackhawks who held Spooner to just 22% shooting from the floor.
Cameron 60, Barron 57 (OT): Cameron’s Ritchie Murphy and Barron’s Carter LaLiberty traded 20 point performances.
Spring Valley 47, Mondovi 29: Aaron Borgerding scored a game-high 20 points. Spring Valley was led by Carter Johnson and Laken Brion who combined equally for 14 points.
Boys hockey
Chippewa Falls 8, River Falls 0: Isaac Lindstrom and Owen Krista both netted a pair as the Cardinals cruised to victory.
Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin 4, Eau Claire Area 1: Lauren Carmody scored the Stars’ lone goal, assisted by Kalie Gruhlke.
Wrestling
Chippewa Falls 51, Rice Lake 22: Austin Smith, Taylor Pahl, David Hughes, Dalton Mcgraw, Daniel Moucha and Jaykob Hamman all won for the Cardinals. The Warriors got points from Carter Paulson, Carter Schulz, Jacob Sirek and Domaris King
Cadott 81, Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 0: The Hornets won all 14 matches.
Glenwood City 51, Durand 21: Durand’s Wyatt Wood pinned Jabin Hojem for a victory in the 145-pound class.
River Falls 53, Menomonie 18: Zach Evenson, Evan Harper and Sam Skillings all won for the Mustangs, but River Falls had the depth to prevail.
Hudson 78, Eau Claire North 3: Dean Nash recorded North’s only victory with a 2-1 decision in the 285-pound weight class.
Saint Croix Falls 69, Bloomer/Colfax 9: Sawyer Best and Tytain Clements both pinned their opponents for Bloomer/Colfax.
Gymnastics
River Falls scored 132.6 points to beat Eau Claire (130.175) and Chippewa Falls (118.5) at Eau Claire Memorial.