Trent Witkowski hit the go-ahead layup with eight seconds remaining to give the McDonell boys basketball team a 49-48 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.
The Macks overcame a seven-point deficit in the final 35 seconds of the game to snatch the victory.
Jake Siegenthaler led McDonell with 16 points, and Eion Kressin added 10 for the Macks.
Ethan Breheim and Justin Rowekamp scored 12 points apiece for Alma Center Lincoln.
Wrestling
Ladysmith Invite: Cameron and Flambeau won two individual titles apiece. Kayne Johnson (113 pounds) and Tanner Gerber (120) won for the Comets, while Cavan Ford (170) and Bryce Best (182) were champs for the Falcons. Ladysmith’s Wade Stanger won at 285 pounds.