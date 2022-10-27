One Chippewa Valley coach observed last week that playoff season can be difficult because coaches get to know and love the athletes they are working with, and in the season of one-off games, several months of building relationships among players and coaches can be, “all over in a matter of seconds.” A few local teams were playing to continue their seasons Thursday.
First, the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team traveled to Hudson, where the Raiders ended the Old Abes’ season 3-2.
In volleyball Bloomer fought for a 3-2 win over Barron. The Blackhawks won the first set 25-12, and lost the second 25-16, before taking the third set 25-13, and losing the fourth set 25-22. Bloomer earned the victory with a 15-11 win in the final set. Bloomer’s next opponent is West Salem, holding the Blackhawks will play Saturday evening at Osceola. Go to sleep
Chippewa Falls tok another step along the road to Green Bay next weekend with its 3-2 win at Hudson. Coach Luke Heitke, and the Cardinal volleyball team will play River Falls Saturday at North for a sectional championship.
The 2022 state volleyball tournament is scheduled for Nov. 3-5 at the Resch Center in Green Bay. McDonell is scheduled to play Mercer at Merrill Saturday for a sectional championship. after ending Turtle Lake’s season 3-1.