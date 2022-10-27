One Chippewa Valley coach observed last week that playoff season can be difficult because coaches get to know and love the athletes they are working with, and in the season of one-off games, several months of building relationships among players and coaches can be, “all over in a matter of seconds.” A few local teams were playing to continue their seasons Thursday.

First, the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team traveled to Hudson, where the Raiders ended the Old Abes’ season 3-2.