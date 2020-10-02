Prep football
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14
Hudson 7 7 0 0 — 14
CF 0 6 0 11 — 17
First Quarter
H: Owen Anderson 2 run (Carter Mears kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter
H: Troy Bounting 8 pass from Anderson (Mears kick), 6:07.
CF: Isaac Frenette 8 pass from Brayden Warwick (kick failed), :50.
Fourth Quarter
CF: Jack Meyer 43 field goal, 11:02.
CF: Ben Steinmetz 2 run (Warwick run), 6:20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Hudson (35-113): Hunter Danielson 9-48, Anderson 14-32, Bounting 7-27, Zach Kochendorfer 3-11, Carter Mears 1-(-1), Sage Lewis 1-(-4). Chippewa Falls (38-163): Steinmetz 19-79, Warwick 11-34, Frenette 2-27, Colin Beaudette 3-8, Bruce Sanborn 1-8, Mason Goettl 1-7, Carson Bowe 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Hudson (10-22-0-146): Anderson 9-21-0-121, Mears 1-1-0-25. Chippewa Falls (7-11-0-109): Warwick 7-11-0-109.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Hudson: Bounting 5-73, Grant Jamieson 2-24, Danielson 1-21, Carter Herink 1-18, Lewis 1-10. Chippewa Falls: Steinmetz 3-55, Frenette 2-35, Sanborn 2-19.
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
Elk Mound;14;15;14;0 - 43
Fall Creek;0;0;0;0 - 0
First Quarter
EM: Ethan Levra 2 run (pass failed), 5:48.
EM: Avery Kaanta 8 run (Michael Jenson pass from Ryan Bohl), 2:43.
Second Quarter
EM: Ben Heath 36 pass from Bohl (Carson Steinhorst pass from Bohl), 5:04.
EM: Jenson 21 pass from Bohl (Bohl kick), 1:52.
Third Quarter
EM: Heath 25 pass from Bohl (Bohl kick), 10:19.
EM: Steinhorst 40 interception return (Bohl kick), 6:36.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (32-312): Kaanta 19-226. Fall Creek (21-11): Soren Johnson 3-14, Ben Kelly 2-13, Kaden Stabenow 8-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound (5-10-1-88): Bohl 5-10-1-88. Fall Creek (20-36-4-105): Riley Wathke 20-36-4-105.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Heath 2-61, Jenson 2-24, Steinhorst 1-3. Fall Creek: Martzke 7-41, Teigan Ploeckelman 2-25, Ryan Whittlinger 2-23.
Osceola 47, Altoona 6
Altoona 0 0 6 0 — 6
Osceola 7 20 13 7 — 47
First Quarter
O: Jacob Sedivy 13 run (Nicholas Carlson kick), 4:49.
Second Quarter
O: Carlson 3 run (Carlson kick), 8:03.
O: Carlson 2 run (Carlson kick), 4:26.
O: Ben Newman 8 pass from Charlie Tronrud (run failed), 1:23.
Third Quarter
O: Tronrud 39 run (Matt Rud kick), 9:57.
O: Daric Swanson 3 run (kick blocked), 7:08.
A: Trent Cornell 59 pass to Marsten Salsbury-Parks (pass failed), :11.
Fourth Quarter
O: Christopher Fugate 48 run (Rud kick), 11:48.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Altoona (27-26): Tanner Kircher 10-31. Osceola (48-388): Carlson 17-150, Tronrud 4-53.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Altoona (3-7-0-81): Ben Kuenkel 1-4-0-16; Cornell 2-3-0-65. Osceola (3-7-0-81): Tronrud 2-3-0-35.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Altoona: Salsbury-Parks 1-59, Colin Boyarski 1-16. Osceola: Sedivy 1-27.
River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14
Rice Lake;7;0;7;0 - 14
River Falls;7;0;6;6 - 19
First Quarter
RF: Jaden Schwantz 1 run (Nate Weick kick).
RL: Graydon Clark 27 pass from Tristan Scheurer (kick good).
Third Quarter
RL: Scheurer 10 run (kick good).
RF: Cole Evavold 1 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
RF: Michael Krueger 3 run (conversion failed).
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Rice Lake (38-95): Hunter Heller 8-31, Scheurer 10-26, Andrew Farm 14-25, Christian Lindow 2-4. River Falls (43-211): Krueger 31-186, Vito Massa 1-11, Tyler Haydon 1-11, Evavold 3-10.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Rice Lake (6-14-0-106): Scheurer 5-13-0-85. River Falls (2-9-2-18): Ronald Sackett 1-5-2-16, Massa 1-3-0-2.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 3-73, Clark 1-27, Cole McDermott 1-10. River Falls: Michael Schurman 1-16, Evavold 1-2
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Neillsville/Granton;0;0;0;0 - 0
Stanley-Boyd;9;14;7;7 37
First Quarter
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 27 FG, 4:42.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10 run (Conversion failed), :07.
Second Quarter
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 26 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 8:55.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:21.
Third Quarter
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:15.
Fourth Quarter
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 11:06.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 13-90, Michael Karlen 15-61. Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 18-67.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds) Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 12-15-117-1-1. Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 4-10-32-0-2.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 3-53, Cooper Nichols 4-35.
Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 227-117-344. Neillsville/Granton: 131-32-163.
Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0
E-S;0;0;0;0 - 0
I/G;8;0;6;8 - 22
First Quarter
IG: Chris Killian 4 run (Wyatt Kuerschner run), 5:11.
Third Quarter
IG: Killian 6 run (run failed), 8:14.
Fourth Quarter
IG: Safety, 11:53.
IG: Killian 3 run (run failed), 6:19.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eleva-Strum (22-31): Nick Higley 11-39, Alex Anderson 2-2, Quinton Schiefelbein 1(-4), Gabe Monson 8 (-6). Independence/Gilmanton (53-190): Kuerschner 17-77, Ethan Severson 14-72, Killian 19-40, Damon Connor 1-2, Connor Smieja 1-0, Brandon Sylla 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eleva-Strum (0-6-2-0): Higley 0-6-2-0. Independence/Gilmanton (1-6-0-21): Killian 1-6-0-21.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Independence/Gilmanton: Hunter Guenther 1-21.
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
Colfax;0;0;0;6 - 6
SV;33;13;6;0 - 52
First Quarter
SV: Brayden Wolf 36 run (Brady Bednarek run), 11:07.
SV: Safety, 4:58.
SV: Nathan Fesenmaier 35 run (Wolf pass from Connor Ducklow), 4:03.
SV: Justin Rielly 1 run (Wolf run), 2:13.
SV: Wolf interception return (Coy Stasiek kick), 0:03.
Second Quarter
SV: Tyler Bowman 60 punt return (kick failed), 9:47.
SV: Wolf 11 run (Stasiek kick), 5:10.
Third Quarter
SV: Rielly 66 run (run failed), 8:56.
Fourth Quarter
C: Max Knutson 39 pass from Drew Gibson (run failed), 8:31.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Colfax (33-55): Hunter Rebak 11-21, Julio Hernandez 7-10, Coltin Lemon 1-9, Aiden McKee 11-9, Gibson 2-6, Knutson 1-0. Spring Valley (31-265): Rielly 3-91, Wolf 3-66, Fesenmaier 4-55, Bednarek 1-19, Tristan Neisinger 2-18, Blake Allen 6-15, Jackson Stein 2-4, Ducklow 4-2, Diego Schmidt 1-0, Wyatt Goveronski 5-(-5).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Colfax (7-15-3-80): Gibson 7-15-3-80. Spring Valley (1-1-0-34): Ducklow 1-1-0-34.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Colfax: Knutson 1-39, Tanner Hoffman 3-25, Rebak 3-16. Spring Valley: Rielly 1-34.
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0
Turtle Lake 0 0 0 6 — 6
Boyceville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Fourth Quarter
TL: Christian Torgerson 5 run (run failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Turtle Lake (44-144): Bale Thill 22-94, Christian Torgerson 12-52. Boyceville (24-44): Bash Nielsen 10-27.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Turtle Lake (12-15-0-86): Toby Kahl 12-15-0-86. Boyceville (1-8-0-1): Ira Bialzik 1-8-0-1.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): TL: Joel Humphrey 8-56.
Athens 56, Thorp 8
Thorp;0;8;0;0 - 8
Athens;14;28;7;7 - 56
First Quarter
A: Cooper Diedrich 20 run (kick failed), 8:59.
A: Dayne Diethelm 69 pass from Diedrich (Diedrich run), 4:26.
Second Quarter
A: Diethelm 4 run (Diethelm run), 6:50.
A: Jake Denzine 41 run (kick failed), 5:48.
T: Logan Kroeplin 41 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kroeplin pass from Rosemeyer), 5:03.
A: Diedrich 53 run (Diethelm run), 4:51.
A: Denzine 33 run (run failed), 0:28.
Third Quarter
A: Cobie Ellenbecker interception return (Diedrich kick), 7:41.
Fourth Quarter
A: Ellenbecker 9 run (Diedrich kick), 10:35.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Thorp (21-76): Ray Harwick 5-34, Logan Hanson 7-25, Rosemeyer 4-8, Kroeplin 2-7, Ashton Kroeplin 1-3. Athens (43-358): Diedrich 11-141, Denzine 7-100, Diethelm 17-88, Ellenbecker 2-14.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Thorp (9-22-2-146): Rosemeyer 9-22-2-146. Athens (4-8-1-88): Diedrich 3-7-1-92, Connor sheahan 1-1-0-(-4).
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Thorp: Ashton Kroeplin 3-62, Logan Kroeplin 1-41, Denzel Sutton 3-20, Korbin Rosemeyer 1-15, Jourdyn Bricco 1-8.
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 12
Blair-Taylor 12 0 0 6 - 18
Whitehall 6 0 0 6 - 12
First Quarter
B-T: Matthew Waldera 14 yard TD pass from Cain Fremstad
Whitehall: Johnathan Thorn 55 yard TD run
B-T: Alec Reismann 24 yard TD pass from Cain Fremstad
Fourth Quarter
B-T: Cain Fremstad 2 yard TD run
Whitehall: Devon McCune 21 yard TD run
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Blair-Taylor (29-46): Matthew Brandenburg 13-28, Fremstad 16-18.
Girls golf
Division 2 regionals
at Skyline
Team scores
1, Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 396; 2, Arcadia/Independence 420; 3, Black River Falls 430; 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 433; 5, Aquinas 466.
Top individuals
T1, Eleice Dahl (O-F/FC) & Hallie Tulip 95; T3, Gabby Antonelli (BRF) & Emily Nelson (GET) 98; T5, Alexis Smith (A) & Izzy Popple 99.
Other finishers
Arcadia/Independence: Zoie Pehler 109; Whitney Sonsalla 107; MacKenzie Wolfe 110; Ahnna Bautch 109. Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek: Madyson Rosman 101; Triniry Knudtson 101; Brenna Seefeldt 119.