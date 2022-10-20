All games scheduled for 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Division one
#4 DePere at #1 Bayport
#5 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at #4 Wausau West
#6 Appleton North at #3 Chippewa Falls
#7DC Everest at #2 Hudson
Division two
#8 La Crosse Central at #1 River Falls
#5 Pulaski at #4 Marshfield
#6 Holmen at #3 West DePere
#7 Menomonie at #2 New Richmond
Division Three
#8 Ashland at #1 Onalaska
#5 Lakeland at #4Medford
#6 Merill at #3 Rice Lake
Division Four
#8 Altoona at #1 Columbus
#5 Baldwin-Woodville at #4 Adams-Friendship
#6 St. Croix Central at #3 Wisconsin Dells
#7 Mauston at #2 Ellsworth
Division Five
#8 Bloomer at #1 St. Croix Falls
# 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at #4 Colby
#6 Durand-Arkansaw at #3 Aquinas
#7 Stanley-Boyd at #2 Northwestern
Division Six
#8 Cameron at #1 Grantsburg
#5 Crandon at #4 Unity
#6 Ladysmith at #3 Cadott
#7 Cumberland at #2 Stratford
Division Seven
#8 Pacelli at #1 Regis
#5 Boyceville at #4 Elmwood/Plum City
#6 Hurley at #3 Spring Valley
#7 Turtle Lake at #2 Edgar
#8Iowa- Grant at #1 Pepin/Alma
Eight-player Football
#4 Northwood/Solon Springs at #1 Siren
#3 Clayton at #2 Shell Lake
#4 McDonell at #1 Newman Catholic
