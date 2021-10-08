Football
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Menomonie;22;14;7;7;—;49
Memorial;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
M: Gavin Exner 1 run (Treysen Witt kick), 9:42.
M: Steele Schaefer 3 run (Schaefer run), 5:42.
M: Nick Haviland 8 run (Witt kick), 2:56.
Second Quarter
M: Jack Drout 1 run (Witt kick), 8:03.
M: Schaefer 26 run (Witt kick), 3:35.
Third Quarter
M: Wyatt Winsad 1 run (Witt kick), 0:25.
M: Caden Sorensen 7 run (kick failed), 2:28.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Menomonie (49-371): Schaefer 14-105, Isiah Birt 3-47, Aidan Untz 5-45, Drout 8-42, Brooks Brewers 4-39, Exner 3-29, Haviland 1-17, Caleb Macke 1-7, Reed Styer 1-7, Kerian Hanson 1-6, Parker Verdon 1-5, Winsand 2-4, Isaac Johnson 1-3, Cody Dahms 1-3, Kahne Johnson 1-0. Memorial (20-44): Reese Woerner 14-32, Sebastian Westerberg 1-9, Ryan Thompson 3-2, Mubashir Kila 1-1, Caden Kramer 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Menomonie: Styer 2-5-0-16. Memorial: Thompson 7-17-1-52, Westerberg 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Menomonie: Birt 1-10, Lucas Smith 1-6. Memorial: Woerner 4-27, Peter Albert 1-13, Reagan Hub 2-12.
Rice Lake 46, Eau Claire North 0
North;0;0;0;0;—;0
Rice Lake;16;8;16;6;—;46
First Quarter
RL: Cole Fenske 5 run (Fenske run).
RL: Alex Belongia 25 pass (Belongia run).
Second Quarter
RL: Elliott Nolin 20 run (Easton Stone run).
Third Quarter
RL: Carson Tomesh 48 pass from Fenske (Tomesh run).
RL: Keegan Gunderson 1 pass from Fenske (conversion good).
Fourth Quarter
RL: Wyatt Kunesh run (kick failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): North: 36-136. Rice Lake (39-257): Nolin 8-78, Christian Lindow 11-74, Fenske 10-66, Tomesh 1-17, Treyton Bader 2-11, Remi Wager 1-6, Stone 3-5, Kunesh 2-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): North: 7-14-1-45. Rice Lake: Fenske 4-6-0-75.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Rice Lake: Belongia 3-51, Tomesh 1-48, Gunderson 1-1.
Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6
CF;7;7;6;0;—;20
Superior;0;6;0;0;— 6
First Quarter
CF: Karson Bowe 22 yard (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:18.
Second Quarter
CF: Owen Krista 1 run (Mason kick) 9;15.
S: Carson Gotelaere 3 run (kick failed), :00.
Third Quarter
CF: Braden Warwick 1 run (run failed) :57.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Chippewa Falls (45-263): Bowe 12-95, Collin Beaudette 7-56, Krista 12-58, Warwick 9-43, Mason Howard 2-6, Mayson Tester 1-6, Judah Dunham 1-(-1). Superior (40-167): Gotelaere 12-59, Ross Rivord 15-24, Jordan Goldfine 8-21, Kell Piggott 1-29, Courdin Nelson-Scaggs 3-28, Jack Rivord 1-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Chippewa Falls (8-10-1-89): Warwick 8-10-1-89. Superior (13-25-1-97): Goeslere 10-20-1-74, Ross Rivord 3-5-0-23.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Chippewa Falls: Mason Monarski 5-48, Bowe 2-31, Dunham 1-10. Superior: Alex Velleux 6-40, Goldfine 3-38, Tresean Sanigar 2-10, Ross Rivord 1-5, Jack Rivord 1-4.
Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19
Regis;6;14;0;7;—;27
S-B;0;6;0;13;—;19
First Quarter
R: Zander Rockow 80 run (run failed), 3:33.
Second Quarter
SB: Michael Karlen 52 field goal, 6:46.
R: Gus Theisen 84 pass from Kendon Krogman (Alex Erickson kick), 2:52.
R: Carson Tait 28 pass from Krogman (Erickson kick), 0:53.
SB: Karlen 30 field goal, 0:04.
Fourth Quarter
R: Rockow 3 run (Erickson kick), 4:12.
SB: Jacob Nesterick 9 pass from Logan Burzynski (pass failed), 2:39.
SB: Karlen 5 pass from Burzynski (Karlen kick), 0:20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Regis (51-271): Rockow 16-156, Jack Weisenberger 10-60, Theisen 13-34, Alex Leis 6-20, Casey Erickson 1-1, Krogman 4-1, Chase Kostka 1-(-1). Stanley-Boyd (31-120): Burzynski 10-44, Karlen 9-29, Nesterick 6-25, Cooper Nichols 6-22.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Regis: Krogman 3-6-0-120. Stanley-Boyd: Burzynski 27-49-1-249, Brady Potaczek 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Regis: Theisen 2-92, Tait 1-28. Stanley-Boyd: Potaczek 11-111, Karlen 6-67, Nichols 6-43, Nesterick 3-13, Lucas Smith 1-15.
Westby 36, Altoona 20
Westby;14;14;0;8;—;36
Altoona;14;0;6;0;—;20
First Quarter
W: Rhett Stenslien 1 run (run failed), 8:25.
A: Colin Boyarski 2 run (Xai Her kick), 4:53.
A: Boyarski 39 run (Her kick), 1:28.
W: Bo Mulutnovich 26 pass from Ellefson (Stenslien run), 1:14.
Second Quarter
W: Grant McCauley 45 pass from Dillon Ellefson (Blake Sutton from Ellefson), 4:11.
W: McCauley 15 pass from Ellefson (run failed), :20.
Third Quarter
A: Boyarski 7 run (kick failed), :09.
Fourth Quarter
W: Stenslien 2 run (McCauley run), 2:15.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Westby (38-149): Ellefson 6-18, McCauley 14-60, Stenslien 15-73, Blake Sutton 1-0, Bo Mulutnovich 1-(-1), Brett Crume 1-(-1). Altoona (38-168): Boyarski 28-183, Thorin Steele 1-(-7), Ben Kuenkel 9-(8).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Westby (7-14-0-120): Ellefson 7-14-0-120. Altoona (7-15-1-90): Kuenkel 7-15-1-73.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Westby: Crume 2-13, McCauley 2-60, Milutnovich 2-28, Stenslien 1-19. Altoona: Zavondre Cole 3-40, Dawson Sahm 1-5, Marsten Salsbury-Parks 1-7.
Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0
EM;0;0;0;0;—;0
Mondovi;6;8;6;15;—;35
First Quarter
M: Dawson Rud 1 run (run failed).
Second Quarter
M: Dustin Mohler 51 pass from Jarod Falkner (Mohler from Falkner).
Third Quarter
M: Rud 4 run (run failed).
Fourth Quarter
M: Falkner 21 pass from Rud (run failed).
M: Safety.
M: Rud 31 run (Falkner kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elk Mound (31-105): Avery Kaanta 22-101, Carson Steinhorst 6-16, Kaden Russo 3-(-12). Mondovi (38-271): Rud 21-173, Falkner 13-75, Jake Linse 2-22, Hunter Sandberg 1-3, Peyton Snyder 1-(-2).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elk Mound (4-20-1-35): Kden Russo 4-20-1-35. Mondovi (8-16-1-135): Falkner 7-15-1-114, Rud 1-1-0-21.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elk Mound: Kaanta 1-21, Steinhorst 2-7, Ethan Johnson 1-7. Mondovi: Mohler 2-49, Jake Linse 1-26, Snyder 2-24, Falkner 1-21, Rud 2-15.
Durand 38, Fall Creek 20
Durand;0;8;24;6;—;38
Fall Creek;0;14;0;6;—;20
Second Quarter
FC: Leo Hagberg 45 pass from Eli Laube (Len Foellinger kick), 7:41.
D: Simon Bauer 61 run (Dawson Hartung run), 3:32.
FC: Soren Johnson 11 pass from Laube (Foellinger kick), 1:49.
Third Quarter
D: Bauer 2 run (Bauer run), 8:16.
D: Bauer 30 run (Bauer run), 7:25.
D: Bauer 8 run (Ethan Hurlburt pass from Bauer), 1:15.
Fourth Quarter
FC: Jacob Wathke fumble recovery (pass failed), 5:10.
D: Bauer 19 run (kick failed), 2:34.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Durand (53-450): Bauer 31-307, Hartung 14-124, Cody Wieland 2-12, Ryan Mason 3-4, Parker Traun 1-3. Fall Creek (12-11): Ben Kelly 6-9, Jeff Ritger 4-3, Bryce Kuula 1-0, Tyler Kleinhans 1-(-1).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Durand: Bauer 4-10-0-52. Fall Creek: Laube 24-44-1-288.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Durand: Hartung 2-21, Ethan Hurlburt 1-16, Gunnar Hurlburt 1-15. Fall Creek: Cameron Martzke 8-123, Hagberg 4-62, Zachri Youngquist 2-37, Ritger 1-20, Johnson 3-15, Kelly 2-14, Wathke 1-10, Eric Steinke 2-1.
Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14
Clear Lake;8;0;0;6;—;14
Cadott;8;0;0;7;—15
First Quarter
CL: 21 run (run).
CAD: Gavin Tegels 3 run (Nick Fasbender run).
Fourth Quarter
CL: 22 run (pass failed).
CAD: Tegels 2 run (Peter Weir kick).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cadott (37-238): Kaleb Sonnentag 8-99, Tegels 15-84, Teagan Ritter 9-36, Tristan Drier 1-11, Fasbender 1-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cadott: Drier 4-8-0-47, Tegels 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 1-23, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-12, Ritter 1-7, Tegels 1-5.
Thorp 36, Greenwood 0
GW;0;0;0;0;—;0
Thorp;6;24;0;6;—;36
First Quarter
T: Logan Hanson 18 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (pass failed).
Second Quarter
T: Rosemeyer 10 run (pass failed).
T: Denzel Sutton 16 pass from Rosemeyer (pass failed).
T: Hanson 53 pass from Rosemeyer (run failed).
T: Rosemeyer 30 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
T: Ryan Raether 44 pass from Rosemeyer (pass failed).
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Greenwood (42-188): 4 39-184, Kody Johnson 2-9, Christian Thomas 1-(-5). Thorp (25-79): Rosemeyer 11-64, Hanson 13-18, Sutton 1-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Greenwood (5-12-3-45): Thomas 5-12-3-45. Thorp (24-37-0-320): Rosemeyer 24-37-0-320.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Greenwood: 5 5-45. Thorp: Raether 6-82, Hanson 3-80, Sutton 7-80, Ashton Kroeplin 6-43, Dylan Mattson 2-35.
Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14
TL;0;0;0;0;—;0
SV;7;7;14;0;—;28
First Quarter
SV: Tyler Bowman 70 pass from Connor Ducklow (Coy Stasiek kick), 9:02.
Second Quarter
SV: Jackson Stein 1 run (Stasiek kick), 5:19.
Third Quarter
SV: Tristan Neisinger 2 run (Stasiek kick), 7:37.
SV: Justin Rielly 31 run (Stasiek kick), 2:09.
Fourth Quarter
TL: Christian Torgerson 19 pass from Toby Kahl (pass failed), 10:40.
TL: Drew Torgerson 86 pass from Kahl (Joel Humphrey pass from Kahl), 1:20.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Turtle Lake (24-42): Christian Torgerson 8-38, Blake Thill 6-7, Humphrey 1-2, Kahl 9-(-5). Spring Valley (52-249): Rielly 7-88, Neisinger 18-82, Brady Bednarek 5-42, Stein 10-29, Ducklow 7-8, Cade Stasiek 1-3, Wyatt Goveronski 1-(-3).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Turtle Lake: Kahl 14-27-1-181. Spring Valley: 3-4-0-95.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Turtle Lake: Drew Torgerson 3-98, Thill 4-33, Humphrey 5-24, Christian Torgerson 1-19, Walker Korish 1-7. Spring Valley: Bowman 1-70, Rielly 1-14, Bednarek 1-11.
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Colfax 0
E/PC;8;8;14;6;—;36
Colfax;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
EPC: Trevor Asher 3 run (Asher run), 10:27.
Second Quarter
EPC: Asher 84 run (Asher run), 7:16.
Third Quarter
EPC: Luke Webb 71 run (Asher run), 11:29.
EPC: Asher 3 run (run failed), 1:28.
Fourth Quarter
EPC: Asher 20 run (run failed), 6:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Elmwood/Plum City (33-391): Asher 21-212, Webb 5-139, Ethan Rupakus 3-23, Blake Allen 3-15, Aiden Maxwell 1-2. Colfax (52-133): Aiden McKee 24-81, Bryce Sikora 16-48, Asher Pecha 5-16, Kade Anderson 1-5, Elijah Entzminger 6-(-17).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Webb 1-1-0-18, Jarrod Pelzel 0-1-0-0. Colfax: Sikora 6-10-2-66.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Elmwood/Plum City: Allen 1-18. Colfax: Entzminger 3-50, Pecha 2-11, Anderson 1-5.
Whitehall 54, Eleva-Strum 14
Whitehall;6;36;12;0;—;54
E-S;7;7;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
W: Jonathan Thorn 17 run (2-point failed), 6:04.
E-S: Ryan Julson 2 run (Julson kick), 2:09.
Second Quarter
W: Thorn 37 run (Devon McCune from Aiden Sonsalla), 11:51.
W: Isaac Skoyen 2 run (kick failed), 9:04.
W: Eric Kleinhans 30 run (Thorn run), 1:31.
W: Thorn INT (run failed), 1:18.
E-S: Wyatt Miland 85 kick return (Julson kick), 1:05.
W: Thorn 74 kick return (Kleinhans run), :49.
Third Quarter
W: Kleinhans 1 run (run failed), 7:50.
Kleinhans 3 run (pass failed), 3:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Whitehall (54-263): Skoyen 6-79, Thorn 9-114, Kleinhans 9-54, Sonsalla 2-6, Brekken Kulig 1-1, Broc Coburn 2-9. Eleva-Strum (32-90): Miland 13-39, Julson 14-51, Carter Gunderson 1-(-1), Tyler Iverson 3-1, Brennan Hanner 1-0.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Whitehall (4-10-0-80): Sonsalla 4-10-0-80. Eleva-Strum (2-10-1-46): Gunderson 2-10-1-46.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Whitehall: Skoyen 1-8, McCune 1-25, Thorn 1-13, Brekken Kulig 1-34. Eleva-Strum: Alex Anderson 1-52, Diego Gutierez 1-(-6).
Pepin/Alma 37, Blair-Taylor 8
P/A;14;8;0;15;—;37
B-T;0;0;0;8;—;8
First Quarter
P/A: Riley Stiehl 1 run (Afton Sterry run), 6:04.
P;A: Demetrius Bergmann 2 run (pass failed), 3:34.
Second Quarter
P/A: Sterry 6 run (Sterry run), 7:43.
Fourth Quarter
P/A: Colton Brecka 8 pass from Drew Seifert (Axel Noll run), 11:17.
P/A: Bergmann 15 run (Evan Creighton kick), 5:50.
B-T: Colton Lejcher 10 run (Gunar Koxlien from Lejcher), 1:17.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Pepin/Alma (46-226): Sterry 12-69, Stiehl 14-71, D. Bergmann 10-39. Blair-Taylor (31-87): Lejcher 11-49, Jackson Shramek 19-37, Ethan Knisley 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Pepin/Alma (12-17-2-110): Creighton 3-6-1-53, Seifert 9-11-1-57. Blair-Taylor (6-18x-1-50): Lejcher 6-18-1-50.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Pepin/Alma: Evan Olson 8-76, Apollo Bergmann 1-26. Blair-Taylor: Koxlien 1-3, Gabe Armitage 3-21, Evan Nehring 2-26.
Barron 28, Cameron 0
Cameron;0;0;0;0;—;0
Barron;8;6;8;6;—;28
First Quarter
B: Colin Kappel 1 run (Caiden LaLiberty run), 6:07.
Second Quarter
B: LaLiberty 1 run (run failed), 7:06.
Third Quarter
B: LaLiberty 11 run (LaLiberty run), 0:25.
Fourth Quarter
B: Ryan Etlicher 3 run (run failed), 4:40.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Cameron (23-72): Parker Davis 10-31, Tyson Lucas 9-17, Ethan Gifford 1-8, Hunter Rognholt 1-8. Barron (46-179): LaLiberty 15-68, Kappel 16-64, Etlicher 13-39, Lucas Pond 1-5, Regan Vruwink 1-3.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Cameron: Lucas 8-14-3-38. Barron: Kappel 6-9-1-98.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Cameron: Davis 4-22, Caden Anderson 1-6, Luke Salm 1-2. Barron: Sam Baumgard 3-43, Gavin Gordon 2-42, LaLiberty 1-13.