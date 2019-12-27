Boys basketball
Chippewa Falls 55, Stoughton 54
Stoughton (6-2): Cael McGee 15, Adam Hobson 19, Reece Sproul 5, Konner Knauf 9, Barrett Nelson 6.
Chi-Hi (5-2): Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Joe Reuter 16, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 13, Jacob Walczak 6, Kansas Smith 8.
3-point goals: Stoughton 10 (McGee 2, Hobson 5, Knauf 3); Chi-Hi 5 (Reuter, Bruder, Walczak, Smith 2)
Halftime: Chi-Hi 31-24
Menomonie 82, Ashland 58
Ashland: Kevon Powell 27, Jackson Bonneville 2, Cory Carlson 5, Alec Lindenberg 6, Preston Zak 6, John Bochler 2, Nick Zepczyk 5, James Jackson 5.
Menomonie (3-4): Noah Fedderson 20, DeVauntaye Parker 4, Jed Ogea 5, Davis Barthen 33, Dylan Boecker 9, Brock Thornton 4, Cole Fanetti 2, Ethan Wurtzel 5.
3-point goals: Ashland 5 (Powell, Carlson, Lindeberg 2, Zepczyk); Menomonie 11 (Fedderson 2, Ogea, Barthen 7, Wurtzel)
Halftime: Menomonie 51-20
Stratford 87, Altoona 65
Altoona (4-1, 3-0): Nate McMahon 10, Keshawn Harris 9, Chris Ray 15, Evan Moss 12, Carter Ternberg 3, Brayden Turk 13, Evan Peterson 2.
Stratford (5-0, 4-0): Teddy Redman 14, Kale Weisenberger 2, Max Vanderhoof 10, Chandler Schmidt 25, Dawson Danen 11, Vaughn Breit 11, Ben Barten 14.
3-point goals: Altoona 5 (McMahon 2, Ray, Ternberg, Turk); Stratford 6 (Redman 2, Schmidt 2, Danen, Breit).
Halftime: Stratford 41-34.
Elmwood/Plum City 69, Independence 48
Independence (2-4): Jon Halama 4, Creed Brenner 12, Chris Killian 14, Ben Pyka 2, Dylan Marsolek 2, Alex Pfaff 2, Tyler Kingsbury 12
Elmwood/Plum City (3-3): Jackson Glampe 12, Dayne Whipple 13, Zach Phillips 8, Basil Gilles 8, Eli Gansluckner 5, Luke Webb 8, Austin Bartz 9, Tyler Bauer 4, Colton Coss 2
3-point goals: Independence 6 (Brenner 2, Killian 2, Kingsbury 2), Elmwood/Plum City 7 (Glampe 4, Phillips 2, Gansluckner).
Halftime: Elmwood/Plum City 35-20
Catholic Central 53, McDonell 47
McDonell (6-1): Logan Hughes 2, JD Bohaty 25, Trent Witkowski 6, Eion Kressin 13, Isaac Bleskachek 1
Catholic Central (6-1): Samuel Henderson 2, David Doerfinger 3, Neal McCourt 3, Chas Miles 8, Brandon Pum 13, Paul Nevin 12, Bennett Wright 12
3-point goals: McDonell 6 (Bohaty 3, Witkowski 2, Kressin), Catholic Central 3 (McCourt, Wright 2).
Halftime: Catholic Central 30-22
Gilmanton 77, Cornell 40
Cornell (0-7): Austin Bowe 10, Chayse Turchen 6, Dylan Bowe 5, Jake Sikora 3, Caleb Balow 12, Davis Harshman 2, Blake Anders 2
Gilmanton (4-4): Jarin Rud 17, Devon Werlein 5, Tyler Brantner 4, Wyatt Clouse 3, Ryan Clouse 11, Lance Larson 11, Carson Rieck 22, Dakota Anderson 4
3-point goals: Cornell 3 (A. Bowe 2, D. Bowe), Gilmanton 4 (Rud 2, Brantner, R. Clause).
Halftime: Gilmanton 36-23
Stanley-Boyd 44, Mondovi 37
Stanley-Boyd (2-4): Carsen Hause 9, Bo Chwala 2, Cooper Nichol 4, Brady Potaczek 13, Lucas Smith 9, Jake Schneider 2, Brady Ingersoll 5.
Mondovi (2-4): Jarod Falkner 11, Drew Everson 2, Owen Schultz 9, Carter Johnson 9, Laken Brion 4, Kurtis Johnston 2.
3-point goals: Stanley Boyd 3 (Hause 2, Smith), Mondovi 4 (Falkner 3, Johnson).
Halftime: Mondovi 18-17.
Girls basketball
Rice Lake 51, Wausau East 39
Rice Lake (2-7): Lexi Orr 1, Callie Karstens 9, Grace Forsberg 7, Jordan Roethel 8, Brynn Olson 19, Jordan Pagac 6, Isabelle Schmidt 1.
Wausau East (4-6): Abby Thompson 6, Gabby Braatz 3, Lily Messman 3, Maddy Krueger 8, Elizabeth Boulanger 13, Elsie Ambord 2, Kit Kronberger 4.
3-point goals: Rice Lake 1 (Olson); Wausau East 5 (Braatz, Messman, Krueger 2, Boulanger)
Halftime: 21-21
Gilmanton 49, Cornell 24
Cornell (2-5, 2-1): Alyssa Helland 1, Erin Crowell 7, Taira Spaeth 2, Kelsey Popp 4, Bryanna Bonander 7, Michayla Turchen 3.
Gilmaton (3-4, 1-3): Lydia Evans 8, Grace Serum 2, Liz Meier 6, Cali Flick 8, Marli Evans 7, Taylor Hovey 8, Karissa O'Connell 4, Emily Olson 4, Kayelyn Ottum 2.
3-point goals: Cornell 2 (Bonander, Turchen); Gilmanton 3 (Evans, Meier 2)
Halftime: Gilmanton 27-9.
Arrowhead 50, Chippewa Falls 43
Chi-Hi (5-5): Alexis Zenner 8, Ava Fries 1, Caelan Givens 14, Kristen Johnson 2, Aaliyah McMillan 16, Savannah Hinke 2.
Arrowhead (4-3): Lauren Quast 3, Danielle Schleicher 1, Anna Oehmcke 4, Phoebe Frentzel 18, Maddie Walsh 12, Elise Whitmoyer 3, Alaina Harper 9.
3-point goals: Chippewa Falls 2 (McMillan 2); Arrowhead 6 (Frentzel 4, Harper, Walsh)
Halftime: Arrowhead 22-17
Menomonie 61, Ashland 43
Ashland (5-4): Lily Jabionski 3, Ashlee Moreland 10, Mayella Brinker 8, Haillee Wilson 2, Faith O’Connor 3, Zoe Pearce 7, Maddy Cabe 10
Menomonie (3-7):Olivia Steinmetz 2, Rachel Dietrich 6, Mackenzie Bird 3, Ashlea Quilling 3, Shelby Thorton 18, Emma Mommsen 2, Helen Chen 12, Bella Jacobsen 6, Lauren Berg 3, Emily Schwartz 2, Cece Behrend 4
3-point goals: Ashland 2 (Jabionski, Moreland), Menomonie 9 (Dietrich, Bird, Quilling, Thorton 3, Chen 2, Berg).
Halftime: Menomonie 37-19
Stanley-Boyd 66, Flambeau 30
Stanley-Boyd (5-3): Aaliyah Moore 5, Leslie Derks 12, Lily Hoel 19, Teagen Becker 20, Marissa Gustafson 8, Emily Brenner 2.
Flambeau (4-1): Hailey Opachan 4, Courtney Riel 2, Zoe Groothousen 2, Kristen Lawton 20.
3-point goals: Stanley-Boyd 8 (Derks 2, Becker 4, Gustafson 2), Flambeau 1 (Lawton).
Halftime: Stanley-Boyd 35-13.
Independence 53, Elmwood/Plum City 41
Boys hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Superior 1
Memorial 4 1 0 — 5
Superior 0 0 1 — 1
First period: 1, Memorial, Joe Kelly (Lyam Stelle, Max Savloja), 4:29 (pp); 2, Memorial, Carter Ottum (Savaloja, Connor Byrne), 5:22 (pp); 3, Memorial, Savaloja (Luke Lindsay) 11:38; Second period: 4, Memorial, Carter Olson, (Ottum, Kelly) 16:16 (pp) Third period: Memorial 5, Christian Tavare (Peyton Platter) 6:48; 6, Superior, Carson Gotelaere (Ethan Whelch) 15:09 (pp).
Shots on goal: Superior 15; Memorial 28. Goalies: Superior: Jake Duffer (28 shots, 22 saves); Memorial: Kyler Strenke (15 shots, 14 saves). Records: Superior 5-7-0, Memorial 6-4-0.
Ashwaubenon 8, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
Girls hockey
Eau Claire Area 5, Warbirds 3
Warbirds 1 1 1 — 3
Eau Claire Area 2 1 2 — 5
First period: 1, ECA, Madison Schwengler (Kami Krumenauer), 3:28; 2, ECA, Schwengler (Kalie Gruhlke), 6:24; 3, Warbirds, Sofia Koppa (Hattie Verstegen), 10:53, pp. Second period: 4, Warbirds, Ella Spies, 3:09; 5, ECA, Abby Jochimsen (Paige Ruppert, Lauren Carmody), 3:24. Third period: 6, ECA, Gruhlke, 3:32; 7, ECA, Paige Rodriguez (Schwengler, Krumenauer), 4:34; 8, Warbirds, Koppa (Verstegen), 9:26, pp.
Shots on goal: Warbirds 19; ECA 48. Penalties: Warbirds 1 for 2 mins; ECA 5 for 10 mins. Goalies: Warbirds: Hailee Scheier (48 shots, 43 saves); ECA: Alesha Smith (19 shots, 16 saves). Records: 9-0-1
Eau Claire Area 4, Bay Area 1
Bay Area 0 1 0 — 1
Eau Claire Area 0 2 2 — 4
Second period: 1, ECA, Kami Krumenauer (Madison Schwengler, Paige Rodriquez), 11:43 (pp); 2, ECA, Paige Ruppert (Annika Olson), 12:56 (pp); 3, Bay Area, Madison Anderson 14:22. Third period: 4, ECA, Rodriquez 9:38 (sh); 5, ECA, Rodriquez (Schwengler, Krumenauer) 12:45 (pp)
Shots: Bay Area 20; ECA 28. Penalties: Bay Area 6; ECA 9 Goalies: Bay Area: Jenna Christopherson (28 shots, 24 saves); ECA: Naomi Stow (20 shots, 19 saves). Records: Bay Area 4-5-2, ECA 10-0-1.
Bay Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)
CFM 0 1 0 0 — 1
Bay Area 0 0 1 1 — 2
Second period: 1, CFM, Sidney Polzin, 10:49. Third period: 2, Bay Area, Makayla Spejcher, 14:30. Overtime: 3, Bay Area, Josie Bender, 3:00.
Shots: CFM 15; Bay Area 39. Penalties: CFM 8; Bay Area 5. Goalies: CFM: Haley Frank (39 shots, 37 saves); Jenna Christopherson (15 shots, 14 saves).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Fond Du Lac 2
CHM 0 1 1 0 — 2
FDL 1 0 1 0 — 2
First period: 1, FDL, Sofia Koppa (Cassie Stephany), 15:11. Second period: 2, CFM, Madelyn Herbert (Sidney Polzin, Emma Bergh), 3:02; 3, FDL, Hattie Verstegen (Stephany), 3:37. Third period: Polzin (Ella Ausman, Abigail Martin), 16:52.
Shots: CFM 42; FDL 34. Penalties: CFM 3 for 6 mins; FDL 4 for 8 mins. Goalies: CFM: Caroline O'Dell (34 shots, 32 saves); Hailee Scheier (42 shots, 40 saves). Record: CFM 3-5-1.
Eastview 2, Hudson 1 (OT)
Hudson 0 0 1 0 — 1
Eastview 0 1 0 1 — 2
Second period: 1, Eastview, Mikayla Kelley (Avery Chesek, Josie Ellingson), 4:35. Third period: 2, Hudson, Mallory Thompson. Overtime: 3, Kelley (Chesek) 7:48
Shots on goal: Hudson 19; Eastview 24. Penalties: Hudson 0 for 0 mins; Eastview 2 for 1 mins. Goalies: Hudson: Ellie Runk (24 shots, 22 saves); Eastview: Angie Lombardi (19 shots, 18 saves). Records: Hudson 2-8-1; Eastview 10-4-1.
Saint Croix Valley 7, Brookfield 1
SCV 5 0 2 — 7
Brookfield 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1, SCF, Amber DeLong (Maddie Buck), 1:00; 2, SCV, Bella Rasmuson (Lilly Accola) 1:45; 3, SCV, Jadyn Erickson (DeLong, Jenna Bergmanis) 5:33; 4, SCV, Abbie DeLong 6:57; 5, Brookfield, Hadley Malcolmson 8:15; 6, SCV, Jaden Wolwode (Tyann Mittl) 12:21 Third period: 7, SCV, Ab. DeLong (Juneau Paulsen, Accola) 5:05; 8, SCV, Am. DeLong (Rasmuson, Kiara Therriault) 10:22
Shots on goal: SCV 54; Brookfield 15. Penalties: SCV 0 for 0 mins; Brookfield 0 for 0 mins. Goalies: SCV: Olivia Dumond (9 shots, 9 saves), Sydney Seeley (6 shots, 5 saves); Brookfield: Mattie Buckett (54 shots, 47 saves). Records: SCV 8-2, Brookfield 1-10.