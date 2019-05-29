Baseball
Spring Valley 8, Immanuel Lutheran 2
Immanuel 101 000 0 - 2 8 1
Spring Valley 003 230 X - 8 7 0
WP: Aaron Borgerding (6.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB). LP: Britten Rutz (2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 6 BB).
Leading hitters - Spring Valley: Carter Deppa 2-3, Brady Bednarek 2-4. Immanuel Lutheran: Seth Miller 2-3, Christian Schaller 2-3 (RBI).
Records: Spring Valley 17-3, Immanuel Lutheran 12-10.
Bloomer 7, Chequamegon 3 (9 Inn.)
Bloomer 101 010 004 — 7 10 2
Chequamegon 100 000 700 — 3 6 8
WP: Leif Iverson (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). LP: Alec O’Meara (3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). Leading hitters — Bloomer: Cole Schwab 3-4 (RBI, BB), Ethan Rothbauer 1-5, (3 R), Zach Ruf 1-5, (2 R, RBI). Chequamegon: O’Meara 2-3, (R, RBI, BB).
Records: Bloomer 13-10.
Thorp 10, Flambeau 4
Thorp 410 011 3 — 10 8 3
Flambeau 130 000 0 — 4 5 5
WP: Carter Karaba (6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K). LP: Carter Verdegan (5.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K). Leading hitters — Thorp: Isaac Soumis 2-4, (R), Charlie Hauser 1-2, (3 R, 2 BB), Ryan Stunkel 1-2, (R, 2 RBI). Flambeau: Ethan Martin 1-3, (2 R, BB).
Records: Thorp 9-12.
Cumberland 6, Spooner 4
Cumberland 200 031 0 — 6 12 5
Spooner 202 000 0 — 4 6 4
WP: Wyatt Tift (6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). LP: AJ Buchman (5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). Leading hitters — Cumberland: Maddux Allen 2-3, (2 R, RBI, BB), Riley Bodsberg 2-4, (R), Tift 2-4, (RBI), Dyan Wackerfuss 2-3, (RBI, BB), Dylan Weber 2-4, (R). Spooner: Dillan Brimblecom 1-4, (RBI).
Records: Cumberland 17-9.
Neillsville 9, Osseo-Fairchild 3
Neillsville 030 024 0 — 9 10 1
Osseo-Fairchild 101 010 0 — 3 7 8
WP: Carson Opelt (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). LP: Ryan Myhers (5.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K). Leading hitters — Neillsville: Branden Trunkel 3-4 (2 R), Hunter Roenz 2-3 (2 RBI). Osseo-Fairchild: Wyatt McCune 2-2, Shaun Windhorst 2-4, (2 RBI, 2B).
Records: Osseo-Fairchild 17-8.
Boys golf
Sectionals
Division 1
At New Richmond, Par 72
Team Scores
1, Hudson 316; 2, Eau Claire Memorial 320; 3, Stevens Point 327; 4, River Falls 332; 5, Marshfield 334; 6, Superior 341; 7, Wausau West 346; 8, Antigo 356.
Top finishers
1, Owen Covey (New Richmond) 71; 2, Russell Dettmering (Merrill) 72; 3, Billy Peterson (ECM) 74; 4, Evan Thomas (Stevens Point) 75; 5, Charley Chase (H) and Bennett Swavely (H) 76; 7, Zach Bernhardt (ECM) 77; 8, Ben Peloquin (DC Everest) and Davis Rens (MAR) 78; 10, Logan Pechinski (STP) 79.
Other area finishers
Chippewa Falls: Brett Elkin 87. Eau Claire Memorial: Max Savaloja 88, Tommy Nordlund 87, Will Shery 82. Menomonie: Grant Imsande 80, Michael Maguire 83.
1, Isaac Larrabee (ES) 75 (won in playoff) and Brice Klabunde (CAM) 75; 3, Jared Lee (GBRG) and Logan Lillehaug (LF) 77; 5, Beau Brenzier (LF) 78; 6, TJ Tulip (DUR) 79; 7, Dawson Kurth (DUR) and Colton Kotval (SV) 80; 9, Nick Higley (ES) and Ethan Alexander (LF) 81.
Division 2
At Hayward golf course
Par 72
Team scores
1, Lakeland Union 303; 2, Rice Lake 304; 3, Northwestern 315; 4, Saint Croix Central 333; 5, Hayward 341; 6, Osceola and Neillsville/Loyal 345; 8, McDonell Central/Regis 348; 9, Amery 353; 10, Baldwin-Woodville 356; 11 Black River Falls and Arcadia 369.
Top finishers
1 Simon Cuskey (RL) and Blake Zadra (RL) 73; 3, Kyle Bengtson (LU) and Kaeden Nomm (LU) 74; 5, Kordell Swanson (NW) 75; 6 Adam Lazaroff (LU) and Matt Mueller (SCC) 77; 8, Ansen Nomm (LU) and Braeden Resnick (RL) 78; 10, Trevor Priem (NW) 79.
Other area finishers
Rice Lake: Sam Johnson 88, Tyson Tomesh 80; McDonell/Regis: Adam Waldusky 89, Myles Fish 80, Isaac Petersilka 86, Oliver Shakal 93, Fletcher Theisen 94; Stanley-Boyd: Milo Koenig 86; Elk Mound: Ethan Rubenzer 88, Max Marquardt 104; Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 92, Johnny Bleskacek 96; Barron: Zackary Mickelson 95.