The Eau Claire North Huskies went into Tuesday's intracity softball matchup against Eau Claire Memorial at third in the Big Rivers Conference, and maintained their place with a 9-0 win over the Old Abes after scoring seven times in the second inning.
Maddie Parker pitched a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts for North. She said she tried to go into the game confident, telling herself, ”no one's going to hit this ball." She held the Old Abes to one hit and didn't issue any walks.
North coach Kelsie Fitch expressed confidence in Parker's talents, saying she's just as good on offense as she is in the circle.
"I'm super proud of them, they came out and got the 'W' against the crosstown rival," Fitch said of her Huskies. "I'm hoping that the next game on Thursday they are more used to the heat, and we can play with a little more energy and intensity."
Parker said having fans there to cheer the team on helped create some energy, and she personally got a boost from hearing her teammates cheer her on.
The Huskies scored nine runs off seven hits through six innings. In contrast, the Abes had one hit.
Memorial starting pitcher Jada Allen worked for 1.2 innings in the circle. When Ella Gunderson stepped into the circle for Memorial, the pitching contest became one of sophomore versus sophomore. She closed out the game for the Old Abes, allowing four hits, walking two, striking two out, and allowing just two more runs across 4.1 innings.
Memorial coach Kari Winkler said after the game that her team did some things well toward the end of the game, but implied she would have liked to see more of an offensive spark, calling on her team to be more aggressive at the plate.
Winkler indicated the goal in practice until the rematch on Thursday will be, "refocusing on getting ahead in the count, and just getting more reps at fielding and throwing, but definitely working on some of our hitting and not being intimidated by their pitcher; going up there with an aggressive mindset."
Winkler acknowledged her team’s “never-quit” attitude with, “I love how my girls don’t get discouraged when we have two outs.”
Kaelyn Hansen had three hits for the Huskies, including a double, and knocked in a run. Grace Fuerst added a pair of hits and an RBI, and Kira Schubert doubled and drove home two. Kendrah Shay had Memorial's only hit.
The regular-season series between the longtime rivals concludes on Thursday evening at Carson Park.
North 9, Memorial 0
Memorial;000;000;0;— 0 1 6
North;070;110;X;— 9 7 0
WP: Maddie Parker (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 12 K, 0 BB). LP: Jada Allen (1.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: North: Kaelyn Hansen 3-4 (2B, RBI), Grace Fuerst 2-3 (RBI), Kira Schubert 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI). Memorial: Kendrah Shay 1-2.