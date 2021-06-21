CHIPPEWA FALLS — McDonell softball’s most successful innings Monday showed the Macks can get things done in multiple circumstances.
In the second inning of the squad’s sectional semifinal against Thorp, the Macks didn’t wilt when the first two batters were sent down. The next five got on base, helping the squad to four runs.
In the fifth, a six-run frame, McDonell was lethal from the start. This time the first four batters, and six of the first seven, made it to first safely.
The two runs helped McDonell cruise to a 12-3 victory at Casper Park, and has the Macks set to play for a return to the state tournament on Wednesday in Athens.
“With two outs and nobody on they still can believe in themselves and score runs,” McDonell coach Rick Baier said. “We put up runs, there’s no doubt about it.”
It’s not obvious based on the final score, but the Macks were tested early. Thorp took the lead twice, getting off to a strong start in the first two innings. Ava Teclaw led off the game with a double, then advanced to second and home on a pair of groundouts. McDonell responded with an RBI double from Maggie Craker a half inning later, but Thorp reclaimed the lead in the second with a Trista Leech bloop single.
“I knew we’d be OK,” said Craker, who pitched the entire game in the circle for the Macks. “I knew that we’d step up and start hitting our pitches.”
McDonell’s offensive clinic truly began in the second, helped some by Thorp mistakes. Emma Stelter was able to tie it from third base when Thorp failed to catch a Mack stealing second.
Morgan Wirtz put the Macks up for good with a bases-loaded line drive to right, scoring a pair, and Craker pushed the advantage to 5-2 on another double steal.
“That’s the mark of a good team, to take advantage of the other team’s mistakes,” Thorp coach Kurt Rhyner said. “You just can’t make mistakes against a good team.”
Thorp cut the deficit to 5-3 on a sacrifice bunt from Alexa Hanson in the top of the fifth, but McDonell ended any hopes of a comeback a half inning later. Josie Witkowski drove home a pair with a line drive to left with the bases loaded, then Emma Stelter did the same in a bases-loaded situation thanks to a line drive right by Leech, the pitcher. An error in the outfield allowed another two Macks to score to round out the six-run frame.
Craker added one more in the sixth on a home run to left field.
“It feels great just to know the hard work paid off,” Craker said. “I think we have good mindsets going into these playoff games. At the beginning of the season we always talked about coming in with swagger, and I think we did that tonight.”
Craker earned the win, allowing six hits while striking out six in seven innings.
Thorp graduates just one senior, Kaytlyn Stunkel.
McDonell will play Hurley Wednesday, looking to make its seventh state tournament appearance and fifth since 2011. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
“Especially for us three seniors, we did all four years together and didn’t really have a season last year,” Craker said. “It feels good that we have the chance now to get (to state), the three of us together.”
Baier may be in his first year as the team’s head coach, but he knows the Macks are no strangers to this point of the postseason.
“That’s the tradition here at McDonell,” Baier said. “That’s what we want. They know that the conference is achievable and state is also achievable. That’s just the way the tradition has been and that’s the way we want it to continue.”
McDonell 12, Thorp 3
Thorp 110 010 0 — 3 6 2
McD 140 061 x — 12 12 2
WP: Maggie Craker (7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K). LP: Trista Leech (6 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 6 K). Leading hitters: Thorp: Alexa Hanson (2 RBI), Ava Teclaw 1-4 (2R). McDonell: Craker 3-3 (2 RBI, HR, 3R), Becca Baier 2-4 (2 RBI, 2R), Josie Witkowski 2-4 (2 RBI, R), Emma Stelter 2-3 (2 RBI, 2R).