GREEN BAY — The Blair-Taylor Wildcats seemed poised to do it again.
It's been a nerve-wracking run through the playoffs for the softball squad, featuring three-straight one-run victories to bring the program back to the state tournament. In the sectional final, they erased a 5-0 deficit for a walk-off victory.
And there was a sense the Wildcats could pull off another wild come-from-behind victory Tuesday in the team's Division 4 state semifinal matchup with Juda-Albany. After going down 4-0 early, the team's top hitter Lindsay Steien stood in the box in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded, two outs, and Blair-Taylor down just two.
"I was feeling good," Blair-Taylor coach Greg Bratina said.
She make strong contact, but the ball went right to the second baseman for an easy putout. After going on an impressive unbeaten run throughout this entire season, Blair-Taylor's magic finally ran out with a 7-5 defeat at UW-Green Bay's King Park.
"We definitely gave ourselves chances to (come back)," Bratina said. "But we couldn't find that hole when we needed to at the end. ... You've got to love the girls. They never quit, they never gave up. We were down 4-0 and looked like we were in trouble and we just kept battling and gave ourselves shots. Unfortunately sometimes you just can't find that opening that you need."
Both teams' offenses came to life in the fourth inning after going hitless through the first three frames. Juda-Albany's commanding 4-0 advantage came all in that inning, kicked off with a leadoff double that marked the game's first hit. The runner was bunted over and driven in on an RBI single from Myah Johnson. After an ensuing hit, Gracie Freitag doubled to the left-center gap to clear the bases, and Jackie Nusbaum rounded out the offense with an RBI infield knock.
The Wildcats reignited their dugout by getting their first two batters on base a half inning later, then driving both home on an RBI single by Abby Thompson and a throwing error. But seemingly every time Blair-Taylor made a run, the Panthers had an answer.
"What's the word, snakebit?" Bratina said. "It really seemed like it. They were just getting theirs over, just getting theirs in for that one run. If we could have prevented those, we're talking extra innings maybe here."
Juda-Albany added on a run each of the next two innings on a single and an inside-the-park home run from Anna Skoumal, putting the Wildcats in a difficult spot with six outs to play with.
As rain began to fall in the later innings, Juda-Albany pitcher Avary Briggs began to lose some control. Blair-Taylor took advantage in the sixth, getting three batters on base with two outs after already cutting the deficit to 6-4 on a fielding error and a Smith single.
That helped set up Steien, a .581 hitter, for a chance to tie it with even a single. But Briggs recollected and got out of the jam.
The Panthers added on a run in the seventh, helping cushion to absorb one final run from Blair-Taylor on a Alivia Boe single.
"We just kept cheering on," third baseman McKenna Boe said. "We know that each one of us can rise to the occasion and come back. So we just kept screaming and yelling and cheering on our teammates. We did our best to come back."
Blair-Taylor went 24-0 in the regular season, then won four in the playoffs to get the program back to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. The Wildcats dominated most matchups, winning by 10 or more runs 15 times and scoring 20 or more runs six times.
"It's been crazy," said Alivia Boe, the team's catcher. "We've had so much fun. It's just amazing to see these girls grow and what they're going to become in the future."
The postseason was a tougher challenge.
"We did get tested just a few times in the regular season, so that was always the question," Bratina said. "And boy, this team really showed their character, the belief in each other and the belief in themselves. That, 'Hey, it doesn't matter what it is, we can come back.' Even in the dugout those last couple innings, you could still feel like, 'Hey girls, we've been here. We can do this.'"
The squad graduates four seniors: Alivia and McKenna Boe, Emma Johnson and Sidney Smith.
"No one expected us to have a season like this," Bratina said. "We battled through and took out some good teams. We've got nothing to be ashamed of. Hopefully we work hard over the offseason and we make a trip back to Madison."
Juda-Albany 7, Blair-Taylor 5
J-A;000;411;1;— 7 11 3
B-T;000;202;1;— 5 7 1
WP: Avary Briggs (6.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB). LP: Abby Thompson (7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 7 BB). Leading hitters: Blair-Taylor: Chloe Wagner 2-4 (2R), Thompson 2-4 (R, RBI), Alivia Boe 1-3 (RBI), Sidney Smith 1-3 (RBI). Records: Juda-Albany 19-6, Blair-Taylor 28-1.