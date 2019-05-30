BLOOMER — The Bloomer softball team certainly had its chances. But a couple of breaks here, a couple of breaks there, and steady execution by Prescott meant those chances were not enough.
The Blackhawks fought after falling behind by four runs early in the game, but saw their rally fall short in a 6-4 loss in the Division 3 sectional finals in Bloomer. Prescott advanced to the state tournament with the victory.
Down 6-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Bloomer loaded the bases with nobody out to bring the winning run to the plate. But a bunt and pop out left the bases packed with two outs and Bloomer’s hopes hanging by a thread.
In the final at-bat of the game, Isabella Jenneman roped a ball into left field to drive in a run for the Blackhawks, but Prescott’s Ariana Temmers made a perfect throw home from the outfield to cut down the trailing runner at the plate and end the game.
“It had to be bang-bang,” Prescott coach Abbie Morris said of the final play. “I think it was just about trusting our defense and knowing that our kids can make those plays when they need to, and we did that today.”
Prescott seized a 5-1 lead after scoring three times in the top of the fourth inning. The Cardinals benefited from fortunate escapes on the base paths twice in the game. In both the second and fourth inning, a runner from second base ran the runner ahead of her off the bag and got trapped in a rundown. Both times, the runner who occupied third base scored on the play as the Blackhawks couldn’t nail them down for an out.
“They scored some runs because we had some frazzled moments early in the game and gave them a couple,” Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. “They ran bases — let’s be honest, poorly — but it worked for them. We panicked and didn’t put the ball in the right spot.”
The Blackhawks started their rally in the bottom of the fourth, plating runs on a bases-loaded walk by Ashley Poirier and an RBI single by Samantha Buchholtz to cut the lead to 5-3.
But Temmers added an insurance run on an RBI double in the sixth, and Bloomer’s final push in the seventh came up short.
Bloomer put some good swings on the ball throughout the game, despite only finishing with five hits. From the fifth to the sixth innings, the Blackhawks had four consecutive batters fly out at the warning track. Prescott centerfielder Grace Veranth made several standout plays to track down the hard-hit balls.
“You can’t ask for anything more: get up there and have great at-bats, move the ball and hit it hard somewhere,” coach Poirier said. “Center fielder played a heck of a game. ... That’s softball, I guess.”
Prescott’s offense, meanwhile, got the leadoff hitter on base in four of the seven innings to consistently put pressure on Bloomer.
“That’s huge,” Morris said. “I think that gets our mentality right and gets the momentum going. It’s really important.”
Buchholtz led Bloomer with two hits. Temmers and Liz Rohl had three hits apiece for Prescott.
Bloomer graduates three seniors — Rilee Luzinski, Kenadi Poirier and Jenneman — who contributed a lot of wins to the program over the course of their four years there.
“This team was so easy to coach because of their leadership,” coach Poirier said. “I didn’t have to deal with anything besides softball because they handled everything else. They knew when to have a team dinner, when to pull everybody together, when to bark at somebody if they needed it. It’s been a long time since we’ve had leadership like that, so it was good.”
Prescott 6, Bloomer 4
Prescott 020 301 0 — 6 11 4
Bloomer 100 200 1 — 4 5 0
WP: Sydney Matzek (7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K). LP: Emily Kuehl (7 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).
Leading hitters — Prescott: Elizabeth Rohl 3-4 (2B), Ariana Temmers 3-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Kaelyn Lewis 2-2 (RBI), Faith Stiles (2 RBI). Bloomer: Sammy Buchholtz 2-4 (RBI), Isabella Jenneman 1-3 (RBI), Rilee Luzinski (RBI). Ashley Poirier 1-2 (RBI).