T"he 2022 al-area softball player is Bloomer's Calley Olson. Olson,who describes herself as a ,quiet and humble person, said the memories of her senior season that stick with her are mostly of how she and her teammates bonded, mostly during team dinners where everyone < "kind of soosened up, so our minds were not always focused on softball."
she also described herself as someone who likes to work on improving her skills (Usually om her own). She admitted she was part of a team of hardworking ladies this season.
There was not a specific instance or activity that stuck out to her that helped the team coalesce,but, that she had a chance to get to know her teammates off the field. She seemed to feel the chance to get to know one another in another context helped to create a stronger team.
OlSon will be attending Minot State University next, where she will play softball and study exercise science with the eventual goal of working in sports medicine. She became interested in the career after job-shadowing the School Athletic trainer at Bloomer. she Described the campus she will be joining as "mostly athletes," and took some good-natured teasing about having ample opportunity to practice what she learns in class on her schoolmates.
Olson boasts a .58 ERA for this season according to Wissports.net. She topped the Western Cloverbelt's Wins statistics with 23.
Olson said the Minot coach came to watch her play over the summer while she played for the Minnesota Magic, she was invited to visit the campus, and loved it. The future Beaver is excited to take her next steps.
Shi says she will miss playing with her team, and all the memories made through the season.judging from how often Olson returned in a recent conversation to talking about how much the team dinners meant to her, she appreciated the chance to get to know her fellow Blackhawks outside of softball.
Coach Kieth Poirer explained the dinners were organized by the team (not coaching staff) and recalled the dinner Olson hosted seemed particularly fun to the team, with many athletes Who stayed after to continue playing games and getting to know one another. Poirer called Olson “a once-in-a-lifetime athlete” to coach. He described a player with a combination of skills and work ethic most coaches love to see.
He also said she led his team by example with her work ethic.GI recalled that the day after the Blackhawks lost their final game of 2021, he and the team were putting equipment away when he spotted someone heading for the batting cage that he did not recognize right away. He looked more closely,and recognized after a while it was Olson.
His most succinct description of Olson seems to be, “ she knows how to work hard, and she’s not afraid to work on her own, that’s what I think sets her apart.”
She is not a boisterous person according to her description of herself, and Poirer’s observation. Her positive attitude and her desire to improve in order to help the team, her presence led to many younger players looking up to her, though Poirer said Olson would shrug off being called a leader at times. He admitted she seemed happiest when she was able to contribute something through her own hard work.