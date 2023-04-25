Chippewa Falls at Memorial Softball

Chippewa Falls' Makenna Johnston at bat at Gelein Field in Eau Claire on Tuesday.

 Bridget Kelley

The Chippewa Falls softball team had an impressive showing Tuesday night against Eau Claire Memorial at Gelein Field. The Cardinals took home a 16-3 victory over the Old Abes in five innings.

The Cards picked up two runs at the top of the first inning, with RBIs from Madisyn Baker and Camryn Fjelstad. Memorial picked up one run at the bottom of the first off Evelyn Kolar’s bat. The score was 2-1 in favor of the Cardinals at the end of the first inning.