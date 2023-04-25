The Chippewa Falls softball team had an impressive showing Tuesday night against Eau Claire Memorial at Gelein Field. The Cardinals took home a 16-3 victory over the Old Abes in five innings.
The Cards picked up two runs at the top of the first inning, with RBIs from Madisyn Baker and Camryn Fjelstad. Memorial picked up one run at the bottom of the first off Evelyn Kolar’s bat. The score was 2-1 in favor of the Cardinals at the end of the first inning.
In the second, the Cardinals had an impressive showing, knocking out 6 runs in the inning. Makenna Johnston picked up 2 RBIs, Piper Kukuk and Basia Olson each picked up one and Fjelstad picked up two more. Memorial was unsuccessful at adding more to the scoreboard, and the second inning ended 8-1.
Chi-Hi’s Paige Steinmetz hit a double to bring Olivia Sanborn home at the top of the third, and the Cardinals’ pitcher Lakken McEathron sent the Old Abes back to the dugout at the bottom of the inning after just three hitters.
In the fourth, after one out and three singles, the Cardinals’ fifth hitter, Mykle Buhrow, picked up an RBI when her ball sent Fjelstad across home plate. At the bottom of thin inning, Memorial’s Kolar sent her ball to the back wall for a triple, putting Ella Ray in the perfect position to pick up an RBI with a double. The teams headed into the fifth with a score of 10-2.
The Cardinals seemingly came into the fifth with just about every hitter having the same strategy — hit a grounder between second and third, past the pitcher and shortstop and into the outfield. Either make it to second or steal when the next hitter is up at bat. The next hitter does the same thing to send the runner on 2 home.
Johnston hit a single, and a triple off Steinmetz sent her home. Baker hit a fly into the outfield but was able to get Johnston home. Fjelstad hit a double, and then a double off Rachel Jacobsen sent her home. Kukuk hit a single, which was enough to get Jacobsen home. After stealing second, a single from Harper Risinger sent Kukuk home. Briella Bierman hit a double that sent Risinger home. All in all, the Cardinals picked up 6 runs in the 5th inning, heading into the bottom of the inning with a score of 16-2.
Despite trailing, the Old Abes did not waver. With two outs, Erin Holzinger stepped up to the plate and hit a single. With her teammate on the base, Taylor Benike stepped up to the plate and hit a double that sent Holzinger home, finishing out the game 16-3 in five innings.
The teams will see each other again this week, playing their next match on Thursday at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. The game is slated to start at 4:30 p.m.