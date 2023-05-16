The Chippewa Falls Cardinals softball team clinched the outright Big Rivers Conference title with a road win over the Eau Claire North Huskies on Tuesday.
They beat the Huskies 8-2 to get to a 12-1 record in conference play for the season and lock up the outright title, after already securing at least a share last week.
Their lone loss in conference play so far—with one game remaining—was last Thursday on the road against River Falls. The Huskies are now 7-5 in conference play with the loss.
The Cardinals will face the Huskies once more—this time at their home field in Chippewa Falls—on Thursday and will wrap up their regular season with non conference games against Superior and Hermantown in Superior on Saturday afternoon.
After two scoreless innings for both teams to begin Tuesday’s game, the Cardinals powered their way to a four-run lead in the third. Senior Madyson Baker got the rally started with an RBI double, and then senior Madisyn Bauer crushed a three-run home run over the center field fence to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.
The Huskies responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Cardinals’ lead in half. Huskies junior Madisyn Parker powered a two-run home run over the fence to make it 4-2.
The Cardinals kept getting on base and keeping the pressure on Parker, the Huskies’ starting pitcher. Parker was able to strand Cardinals runners on the corners in the 4th, but Chi-Hi had runners on the corners again in the 5th and junior Makenna Johnston was able to score on a wild pitch after reaching on a leadoff walk, making it a 5-2 lead for Chi-Hi.
The Cardinals tacked on two more runs in the sixth after loading the bases to begin the inning. Senior Addison Frenette picked up an RBI on a bunt single and Johnston was hit by a pitch which allowed another run to score.
An RBI single by Chi-Hi junior Olivia Sanborn made it an 8-2 lead in the last inning. The Huskies put a little pressure on the Cardinals by loading the bases with two outs, but Chi-Hi junior pitcher Lakken McEathron struck out North senior Isabella Olson to get the final out and seal the 8-2 victory.
McEathron pitched the entire game for the Cardinals. Parker pitched the first six innings for the Huskies and was replaced by senior Kira Schubert in the last inning.
Game two of the Cardinals-Huskies series and the final conference game for both teams will be Thursday in Chippewa Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Casper Park.