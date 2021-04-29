CHIPPEWA FALLS — Is there anything the Chippewa Falls coaching staff hasn’t seen on a softball diamond?
With decades of experience in the dugout, they’ve certainly seen more than most — especially this year.
Chelsea Seckora and Jared Faherty have assumed co-head coaching duties for the Cardinals this spring. On their own, each brings a list of accomplishments in the sport that would make almost any coach jealous. Together, they join forces to form a duo which has more top-level experience than any staff would dream of having.
Faherty coached Chi-Hi for 10 seasons before stepping down in 2017, leading the Cardinals to a state championship and five appearances at the state tournament. He accumulated a 234-60 record along the way.
Seckora comes to Chi-Hi from McDonell, where she turned the Macks into one of the state’s elite small-school programs over the last decade. Under her stewardship, McDonell won two state titles and went to state four times.
But even with decades of background in the sport between the two of them, they know there’s always something new around the corner.
“You think you’ve seen everything, and then something new happens,” Seckora said. “So you’ve never seen it all. There’s always new ideas, discussions and philosophies that come up. But when you have people who have grown up in the game of softball, it’s fun to have those discussions with the extra eyes, ears and brains.”
That mentality has certainly been prevalent this spring. Their latest new idea, of course, is sharing coaching duties for one of the state’s most successful softball programs.
The two had spoken to each other when the job opened up last year and both decided to apply. Faherty had obvious ties to the role after spending a decade there previously, and Seckora played at Chi-Hi in her high school years before coming back to teach in the school district.
The two floated the idea of taking over the role together as co-coaches, and eventually the hiring committee agreed it was the best plan of action.
“Chelsea and I talked a little bit, and through the process the idea just kind of came to us,” Faherty said. “We let them know that we were open to that, if that was something they thought would work.”
Now things are more than an abstract idea. The Cardinals are on the diamond, and they’ve taken to the concept.
“The biggest thing we said right away was that it was important for everybody to understand that we are co-head coaches,” Faherty said. “Not like, ‘Oh sure, they’re co-head coaches, but she’s doing it or he’s doing it.’ This isn’t that at all. There will be moments where she steps up and leads, and there are times where I’ll step up and lead.
“We didn’t know exactly how it was going to unfold, but it’s been great. There have been times where she’ll take over something she has more expertise with, and times where I will. And it’s just great, the more people with experience that we can have is awesome.”
Each has facets of the game they know inside and out, and they’ll take charge in those areas. As the season’s early practices have gone on, they’ve seen who works best in certain situations.
“We’ve kind of just had to see how things ebb and flow,” Seckora said.
Seckora and Faherty have had plenty of ties to each other over the years. When Seckora was a player, Faherty coached her travel team. She went on to play at Winona State, where Faherty has previous experience too.
Many of their assistants at Chi-Hi share those connections too, including stops at Winona State. It’s made for a cohesive group which already knows the ins and outs of how the Cardinals want to play.
“A lot of our thoughts and theories go together, because they’ve kind of all grown together over time,” Seckora said. “It’s a unique circumstance which has a lot of history behind it, which I think is really neat. That doesn’t happen very often.”
Expectations are always high within the Cardinals program, which has made 11 trips to state since the turn of the century. Their 13 state tournament appearances are fifth-most in WIAA history.
With two coaches who have taken programs to those heights already, they appear well-equipped to remain successful. The Cardinals are young this spring, but they’ll always have a level of confidence to rely on.
“All the years I’ve been here, our expectations in this program are kind of high. And I think they should be,” Faherty said. “We’ve had a lot of success as a program, we’ve been to the state tournament almost as many times as anybody in Wisconsin history, right up there. Our goal is to be competitive, that’s for sure. That’s never going to change as long as I’m here.”