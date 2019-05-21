CHIPPEWA FALLS – Chippewa Falls made it 23 straight victories over Eau Claire Memorial with its 16-1 four-inning win in Tuesday’s WIAA regional semifinals at Casper Park.
In traditional Chi-Hi fashion, the Cardinals were relentless at the plate. Mallory Sterling took the first pitch she saw in the first inning for a leadoff homer, and the Cardinals walked off the game four inning later when Nicole Crumbaker singled home Katie Zemaitis for the 15-run mercy.
“They’re a disciplined program,” Memorial coach Brad Chapman said. “It started a long time ago. ... Their program continues to put disciplined people in the batters’ box and disciplined fielders in play.”
Sterling was brilliant in the circle. She opened the game by striking out the side and finished the afternoon with eight punch-outs. Memorial was only able to get the ball out of the infield twice, including its lone run, coming courtesy of a third inning solo home run from Erin Everson.
“(Sterling) has really good movement and speed (on her pitches),” catcher Alisia Palms said. “Her riseball was working really well.”
Palms moved from her traditional shortstop position to behind the plate for the Cardinals. She had been switching between shortstop and third base as part of Chi-Hi’s new defensive shift, but the Cardinals wanted her arm behind the plate after they allowed four stolen bases in their double-header against Hudson last time out.
“We’re trying to figure out what (everyone’s) best position is,” Cardinals coach Kate Fjelstad said. “We needed someone consistent who could throw people out from behind the plate and that is why Alisia is back there.”
Palms is no stranger to the position. She played much of last season from the crouch, but it’s not her favorite spot.
“I like being in the field more,” Palms said. “I’ve always been a pitcher and a shortstop since I was younger, so being behind the plate is a totally different perspective for me. ... I just do it because I want what’s best for the team and I want to win.”
The Old Abes didn’t attempt a steal in the game, but Palms made a nice throw that almost picked off a Memorial runner who wandered too far away from first base.
Memorial couldn’t seem to beat junior Jayden Hodgson who went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, and six RBIs for Chi-Hi.
It was her third hit, a fly ball single to right field that finished the game when she was pinch run for and Zemaitis came around to score.
“The weather isn’t great and it’s one less inning that Mal has to throw,” Fjelstad said after her team rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Memorial’s loss marked the end of the season for the Old Abes who finished the year 7-12. Senior Megan Halvorson didn’t shine at the plate, but she made a pair of stellar defensive plays to wrap up her high school career.
“She provides us strong leadership,” Chapman said of Halvorson. “You know you have a chance when she’s going and attacking the ball. Even when she’s in the batters’ box she’s going to give it 110%. Some days she comes up with some plays that are really amazing.”
She said she doesn’t think this is the end of her softball playing days and plans to try out for the UW-River Falls team next year.
The Cardinals will make the two-plus hour drive to Superior on Thursday to take on the second-seeded Spartans in the WIAA regional finals.
Chippewa Falls 16, Memorial 1
Memorial 001 0 - 1 2 6
Chi-Hi 225 7 - 16 12 0
WP: Mallory Sterling (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB). LP: Callie Berg (2.1 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 2 BB).
Leading hitters - Chippewa Falls: Jayden Hodgson 3-4 (2B, HR, 6 RBI), Nicole Crumbaker 3-4 (RBI), Ambrea Olson 2-2 (2B, 2 RBI), Ava Fries 2-3 (3 RBI), Mallory Sterling 1-4 (HR, RBI). Memorial: Erin Everson 1-1 (HR, RBI).
Records: Chippewa Falls 17-7, Memorial 7-20.