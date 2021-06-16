CHIPPEWA FALLS — Most of the girls on the Chippewa Falls softball team have witnessed a trophy celebration before.
Being around a successful program like Chi-Hi's tends to have that effect. But to play a direct role in bringing about the celebration? That experience was in short supply in the Cardinals' dugout.
Chippewa Falls changed that on Wednesday. The young Cardinals pulled away from Eau Claire North, defeating the Huskies 8-0 to win a Division 1 regional title at Casper Park.
"It's good for them," Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. "There's kids here that have been watching and following our program for a long time. ... It's not like these kids don't understand what this program has done and where it's been, and that's part of the strength of our program is the tradition. These kids want to continue the legacy of it, and that's a good first step."
The Cardinals don't have any seniors and just three juniors. The rest of the squad is comprised of underclassmen.
After seeing the success of the program on a statewide level for years, it was finally their turn to add a regional championship plaque to the trophy case.
"When I was a freshman, we went through the same process and got a regional and sectional championship," junior catcher Emme Bergh said. "I think that it's really important to show these young girls how important it is to have a lot of energy. We know what we're capable of, and everybody on our team needs to realize that because our abilities can be so great."
It's the fourth season in a row Chippewa Falls has earned a regional championship. The streak took a year off when the 2020 season was canceled, but the Cardinals are right back to their winning ways.
To bring home the trophy on Wednesday, the Cardinals rode a stellar pitching performance from Hannah Aldrich.
The junior threw a complete game, striking out 10 in a shutout effort. She held a tough Huskies squad to five hits.
"She has great spin on the ball," North coach Kelsie Fitch said. "My girls have hit her before, but unfortunately tonight they didn't. I commend her for mixing it up. Her spin on the ball was wonderful and we just were not reading that tonight."
The game was close until the late innings as the Cardinals tried to solve North pitcher Maddie Parker. Chi-Hi broke a scoreless tie by plating four runs in the bottom of the fourth, started by Aldrich's two-RBI single.
The score remained 4-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when the Cardinals plated four insurance runs to pull away. The outburst was highlighted by Olivia Sanborn's booming two-RBI double, and Makenna Johnston followed with a two-RBI single.
"I think hitting became really contagious," Sanborn said. "Everyone was getting hits, and you just wanted to get in there and get a hit too."
Chippewa Falls will face Hudson in the sectional semifinals on Monday. The Cardinals dropped a pair of close games to the Big Rivers champion late in the season and are eager for another chance.
"These teams are all very even and good," Faherty said. "We're all very even. There's about eight teams in the sectional that could go to state, and I think we're one of them. We've just got to come out ready to play and see what we can do."
After dropping back-to-back games to the Raiders last week, the Cardinals have responded with four straight wins.
"The growth that we've seen is all because of the heart and hard work that they put in," Cardinals co-coach Chelsea Seckora said. "They're constantly working at improving and excelling in different areas."
North finished the spring 13-8 and graduates a senior class which helped the Huskies earn their first winning season since 2016.
"They have such fun personalities," Fitch said. "They love to laugh, tell jokes, dance and really just come out and bust a move. I find them so fun. They're a great group of girls."
Chippewa Falls 8, Eau Claire North 0
North;000;000;0;— 0 5 1
CF;000;404;X;— 8 12 0
WP: Hannah Aldrich (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 10 K, 1 BB). LP: Maddie Parker (5.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Chippewa Falls: Makenna Johnston 2-3 (2 RBI), Madyson Baker 2-4, Camryn Fjelstad 2-3, Aldrich 2-3 (2 RBI), Olivia Sanborn 1-2 (2B, 3 RBI). North: Parker 2-3 (2B). Records: Chippewa Falls 22-5, North 13-8.