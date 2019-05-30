WESTON — Abby Staves stands at the plate ready for the pitch. As the pitcher begins her windup, she wiggles her fingers on the bat as if to do jazz hands. It’s a trick she learned from her father to loosen up her grip.
After three straight outside pitches, she takes a strike. Then, she shoots a high flyball to right-center field. Stevens Point’s right fielder Jenna Hoerter runs back to the wall.
“I thought she was going to catch it like a normal pop up,” Staves said. “But then I got to first and I looked over and I was like ‘Oh my God! We just got on the board.’”
Her home run gave Chippewa Falls a two-run lead. It was more than enough for the Cardinals, who rode a complete game shutout from senior Mallory Sterling to a 3-0 victory over Stevens Point Thursday in the WIAA sectional finals and punched their tickets to Madison for the second straight season.
“It’s amazing, surreal,” Chippewa Falls coach Kate Fjelstad said.
The game almost got away from the Cardinals early. Sterling, who has been brilliant all year, did not look herself in the first inning.
She walked the first batter, then allowed a double to put a pair in scoring position. After two balls to Stevens Point’s third hitter, Cardinals assistant coach Steve Frank sauntered out of the dugout to chat with his star pitcher. His advice didn’t help. Sterling walked the next batter to load the bases.
“She needs time to warm up,” Fjelstad said. “I guess she needed more time.”
Then, the girl who has led the Cardinals all season showed why she’s one of the best pitchers in the state. She struck out the next two batters and forced a pop out to Staves at first to end the threat.
“I was a little nervous at first,” Sterling said. “But I calmed myself down and realized I’ve been in these situations before and I got in my groove.”
After being no-hit for three innings, Chi-Hi’s Jayden Hodgson led off the fourth with a single through the middle of the diamond. Nicole Crumbaker followed with a single, but Hodgson was thrown out trying to take third. Staves followed with her two-run shot.
“I was so excited. I knew our offense could do it,” Sterling said. “Once she hit it, I knew the game was set. We just needed to play good defense.”
In the bottom of the inning, the Panthers had a chance to pull the game to within one with a runner on second.
After a pop out to first base, Stevens Point hit a hard ground ball toward second base. Freshman Hannah Aldrich shifted over to her right, then left her feet to make the diving stop. Then, from her knees, she fired to first to retire the side.
“It was huge,” Fjelstad said. “It saved a run. I wasn’t sure she was going to get the out. I was more excited about saving the run.”
Alisia Palms followed with a leadoff double to open the fifth inning. Two batters later, Aldrich singled her home to give the Cardinals an extra run they wouldn’t need.
The Panthers put runners on base in each of the next three innings, but Sterling never let the winning run come to the plate.
“It was a total team effort,” Fjelstad said. “We have talked about that ever since we got the seventh seed. It was rightfully so, we deserved the seventh seed, but we’re a better team than a seven seed and we showed that tonight.”
For the second straight year, the Cardinals will head to state. They will be re-seeded before they start their quest for the title on Thursday.
Chippewa Falls 3, Stevens Point 0
Chippewa Falls 000 210 0 — 3 7 0
Stevens Point 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
WP: Mallory Sterling (7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K). LP: Jones (7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K).
Leading hitters — Chippewa Falls: Alisia Palms 2-3 (2B), Abby Staves 1-3 (HR, 2 RBI), Hannah Aldrich 1-3 (RBI). Stevens Point: Sam Saloun 1-4 (2B).