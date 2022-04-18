The Chippewa Valley sent three softball teams to the state tournament last spring, a tribute to the quality of the sport in the area.
Chippewa Falls, Blair-Taylor and Baldwin-Woodville all reached the state tournament a year ago, and Baldwin-Woodville came home with a runner-up trophy in Division 2. All three are loaded with experience this season, making them contenders for another trip to play with the state’s best.
Chippewa Falls made it to the Division 1 state semifinals before falling to Sun Prairie last season. With no seniors on that team, the Cardinals are poised to make even more noise this spring. First baseman Madyson Baker leads the charge after earning first-team all-state honors last year, while shortstop Makenna Johnston was a second-team all-state selection. Pitcher Hannah Aldrich was honorable mention all-state and ranks among the best in the area.
“The expectations in our program don’t change much from year to year,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. “Our goal is to win the conference championship and advance far in the playoffs. We are still a young team but have great experience returning after making it to the state semifinals a year ago.”
Blair-Taylor saw its season end in the Division 4 semifinals last spring. The Wildcats were 28-1 and have all-state caliber talent back from that team.
Lindsay Steien stars as a hitter and a pitcher, earning first-team all-state honors last year. Chloe Wagner’s bat landed her a spot on the all-state second team. They, along with two-way player Abby Thompson, provide a star-studded core for the Wildcats.
Baldwin-Woodville will try to do one better than last year and win a state title this time around. The Blackhawks have the talent to do it. Morgan Smetana and Brooke Klatt both earned a spot on the all-state second team after leading the team to state last year. Smetana was 21-1 in the circle with a 0.88 ERA. Klatt batted .400, one of several players to hit that mark.
“Our expectations are that we compete for another conference, regional and sectional title and get back to the state championship game,” coach Tim Klatt said.
A look at how the area’s conferences shape up this spring:
Big Rivers
Chippewa Falls may not be the defending conference champion, but the Cardinals are one of the favorites this spring. They’re expected to battle with reigning champion Hudson for the league crown. The Raiders have some all-state talent of their own returning.
Eau Claire North is another possible contender in the conference. Maddie Parker emerged as one of the area’s best pitchers as just a freshman last season, and is off to a strong start as a sophomore. She’s one of a handful of experienced players that have the Huskies primed to be a tough team to beat.
League newcomer New Richmond should be competitive in its new surroundings. The Tigers have an experienced pitching duo in Brooke Swanepoel and Kennedy Joachim.
Rice Lake finished .500 in Big Rivers play last season, but will need to replace eight seniors who helped the Warriors do it. They’re young this spring, but coach Jackie Beise still expects them to compete in the league.
Menomonie, River Falls and Eau Claire Memorial took the final three spots in the conference standings last spring. All three bring back some experience and hope to use that to their advantage. Jada Allen and Erin Holzinger bring solid bats to the Old Abes, while the Mustangs have three players back who batted above .300 last season.
Western Cloverbelt
Bloomer is in its first year in the Western Cloverbelt, but the Blackhawks have garnered immediate respect. They’re the nearly unanimous favorite in the conference in a poll of league coaches by the Leader-Telegram.
Bloomer was 26-3 last year and has an all-state player to build around in Calley Olson, who can pitch and hit with the best in the area. Tori Jenneman and Delaney Zwiefelhofer add experience too.
While outside expectations may be high, the Blackhawks are keeping a modest approach.
“Not sure what to expect,” coach Keith Poirier said. “Try to be competitive in a new conference and hopefully be a good, solid team going into the playoffs.”
Several teams could be challengers for the league title. McDonell, Fall Creek, Cadott, Thorp and Osseo-Fairchild are all considered as threats this year. McDonell has most of its starters back from last year, but will need to develop its pitching staff. The Macks are the defending champions in the conference.
Fall Creek was 14-14 last season, but brings back three all-conference players. That includes first-team pick Samantha Olson, who hit .456 with eight home runs.
Cadott had a solid season last year at 12-10, finishing third in the Western Cloverbelt. Makenna Barone was an all-state honorable mention, hitting .457 for the Hornets. Olivia Goodman and Lauryn Goettl are strong hitters too, with each earning all-conference status a year ago.
Thorp has a wealth of experience back from last season’s 13-10 team. Ava Teclaw was a second-team all-conference pick after batting .375 for the Cardinals.
Osseo-Fairchild has everybody back from their 10-11 team of last year, with the exception of star pitcher Brooke McCune. She’ll miss the season with an injury, but has stuck around as a pitching coach. The Thunder still have a standout in the circle though, with Madi Loonstra filling that role.
Stanley-Boyd and Regis finished in the bottom two spots in the league last year. They’re both looking to build their programs through hard work and preaching the fundamentals of the game.
Dunn-St. Croix
Elk Mound and Mondovi are expected to battle for the league title, according to Dunn-St. Croix coaches. Both return with talent from winning teams that shared second place in the conference last season.
Elk Mound is led by McKenna Diermeier, who hit .560 at the plate and posted a 1.89 ERA in the circle last spring. Issie Hollister, Kallee Rhude and Hannah Larson also bring experience to the lineup.
“We have a lot of potential, and hoping for a very successful season finishing in the top three,” coach McKayla Maenner said.
Mondovi was 13-5 a year ago and has a pair of first-team all-conference players back in Izzy Johnson (.446 average) and Emily Nelson (.455). Abby Johnson is another standout hitter for the Buffaloes.
Glenwood City is the defending champion, but will need to replace some stars lost to graduation. That includes the Division 4 state player of the year Delanie Fayerweather. The Hilltoppers still have plenty of talent left to compete though.
Durand should be competitive too. The Panthers have experience in the circle thanks to seniors Joslin Carothers and Regan Prissel. Shortstop Madisyn Kilboten is one of the top infielders in the conference. Durand took fourth in the Dunn-St. Croix last season.
Elmwood/Plum City was 8-8 last spring and tied for fourth in the league with Durand. The Wolves have an experienced infield, led by three seniors. That should help them compete in the conference.
Boyceville, Colfax and Spring Valley will look to build from last year. They occupied the bottom three spots in the league. Youth was a theme for those three squads last year.
Dairyland
Defending champion Blair-Taylor is the clear favorite in the Dairyland. The Wildcats know what it takes to win the title and are off to a scorching start this spring.
Immanuel Lutheran took third in the league last spring and should be solid again with experience at pitcher and catcher. The Lancers went 13-4 a year ago.
Augusta is coming off a 12-6 season, and with pitcher Samantha Winsce back, the Beavers should be solid again too. They’ve also got a solid lineup to build with.
Cochrane-Fountain City was the conference runner-up last season, but will need to replace some of its top hitters.
Middle Border
Reigning champion Baldwin-Woodville is a strong threat to top the standings again. They’re the favorite until proven otherwise.
A story line of intrigue in the Middle Border: Altoona’s arrival. The Rails took second in the Western Cloverbelt last season. They’ll need to replace some graduation losses, but can build around Rylee Spindler (.593 average) and Kennedi Camastral (.400). They’ve got a new coach in Jeff Heath.
Heart O’ North
The Heart O’ North will have a new champion after Bloomer’s departure from the league. The Blackhawks went unbeaten in conference play last spring.
Northwestern and Hayward figure to be among the contenders. Each squad has multiple all-conference players back after taking second and third in the league, respectively.