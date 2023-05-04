The top two softball teams in the Cloverbelt West faced off Thursday afternoon, and the Fall Creek Crickets handed the Bloomer Blackhawks their second conference loss. The final score was 4-2 in favor of the Crickets, who remain undefeated yet this season.
Neither team picked up runs until the top of the third inning, when Bloomer freshman Avery Sieg hit a single that sent Karley Rada and Victoria Jenneman across home plate.
The Crickets made up their deficit in the bottom of the second. With two outs and only one runner, Kennedy Tumm, on base, Fall Creek junior Sophie Johnson stepped up to bat. She swung and hit the ball over the back fence, adding a home run to her stats sheet and sending Tumm and herself across home plate. The score stood at 2-2 at the bottom of the half.
With Fall Creek senior Jenna Fitch on the pitcher’s mound, the innings were moving quickly, not allowing the Blackhawks to get more than one runner on base in the fourth and fifth.
At the bottom of the fifth inning, Sophie Johnson picked up another RBI after a hit that gained her two bases and sent senior Beki Hutchison home, giving the Crickets a leg up with a score of 3-0.
Fall Creek sophomore Grace Herrem made her way to the pitcher’s mound at the top of the sixth for what turned out to be a nail-biter for the Crickets. Bloomer’s Sieg hit a fly between first and second base that snuck just out of reach of the Crickets’ defense. Sieg made her way to third. Bloomer freshman Addyson Zweifelhofer subbed in as a courtesy runner for Sieg.
Up to bat next for the Blackhawks was Jenneman, who hit a single and gave Zweifelhofer a chance at home, but the Crickets’ defense tagged her out as she made her way to home plate, not giving up a run.
Herrem took control back of the game, striking out the next two at bat.
In the bottom of the inning, the Crickets sealed the deal. A double off Kennedy Tumm’s bat sent sophomore Emma Westrate across home plate, making the score 4-2 for the Crickets.
Herrem pitched again at the top of the seventh, striking out first and third batters for the Blackhawks. Bloomer’s second player at bat, Rada, hit a single. With Rada on base and two outs, Bloomer’s Delaney Zweifelhofer connected with the ball and sent it up, but it was ultimately caught in the outfield, making that the third out and the end of the game.
The Crickets are currently undefeated and lead the Cloverbelt with an 11-0 conference record and 18-0 overall. The Blackhawks are currently 8-2 in conference and 11-5 overall.
Up next, the Blackhawks are slated to host the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
As for the Crickets, they are set to hit the road on Friday and face the Stanley-Boyd Orioles. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.