Sophie Johnson home run

Fall Creek junior Sophie Johnson celebrates with her team after hitting a home run on Thursday in a game against Bloomer.

 Bridget Kelley

The top two softball teams in the Cloverbelt West faced off Thursday afternoon, and the Fall Creek Crickets handed the Bloomer Blackhawks their second conference loss. The final score was 4-2 in favor of the Crickets, who remain undefeated yet this season.

Neither team picked up runs until the top of the third inning, when Bloomer freshman Avery Sieg hit a single that sent Karley Rada and Victoria Jenneman across home plate.