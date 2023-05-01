ECM at Fall Creek

Fall Creek pitcher Jenna Fitch readying herself at the mound on Monday.

 Bridget Kelley

Despite the windy field conditions Monday, the Fall Creek Crickets kept their undefeated streak running, tacking on a win over the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes. The Crickets bested the Old Abes 5-2.

At the top of the first, Fall Creek pitcher Jenna Fitch held off the Abes, only allowing one hit.