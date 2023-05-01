Despite the windy field conditions Monday, the Fall Creek Crickets kept their undefeated streak running, tacking on a win over the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes. The Crickets bested the Old Abes 5-2.
At the top of the first, Fall Creek pitcher Jenna Fitch held off the Abes, only allowing one hit.
At the bottom of the first, the Crickets picked up a run off a bunt from Riley Nicks, which sent Kennedy Tumm over home plate. Lexi Gustafson picked up two RBIs off a double that sent Nicks and Beki Hutchison home. The Crickets led 3-0 as they headed into the second inning.
The Old Abes continued the momentum the Crickets had built heading into the second inning, and a fly deep in the outfield earned Memorial’s Kayla Beglinger a double and an RBI, sending Kaylee Gunderson home.
Mikaylen Liljander kept that momentum going, hitting a single that sent Paige Marcon across home plate and brought the score to 3-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.
The Abes kept their momentum up at the bottom of the inning. The defense got the first two batters out at first base, and pitcher Mackenna Dohms struck the third hitter out, sending the Crickets to the outfield after only three batters.
The next few innings were unfruitful for either team’s offense, though the Crickets did their best to steal bases at every opportunity, which gave the Abes’ defense a lot to do.
The Abes switched out pitchers at the bottom of the fourth, and freshman Taylor Benike took the mound. The Crickets switched pitchers at the top of the fifth, sending sophomore Grace Herrem to the mound.
Herrem allowed one hit in the fifth, striking out the next two batters. The runner, Ella Ray, got tagged out while attempting to tag up, sending the Crickets back to bat after only three hitters.
The sixth inning proved fruitful for the Crickets. After walking, Karley Harriman managed to steal her way home, bringing the Crickets ahead 4-2.
Fall Creek senior Kennedy Gruhlke hit a grounder down the center of the field and into the outfield, running two bases and bringing in another RBI for the Crickets as Averie Barka crossed home plate. The Crickets came out of the sixth ahead 5-2.
The Old Abes were unable to redeem themselves at the top of the seventh inning, and the game ended in favor of the Crickets with a final score of 5-2.
The Crickets are now 15-0 for the season. The Old Abes are 1-8.
Up next, the Crickets host the Regis Ramblers for a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
As for Memorial, the Old Abes will hit the road once again Tuesday, as they head to River Falls. First pitch is at 5 p.m.