It was a hot one out there for the Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial rematch Thursday night at Gelein Field. The Huskies again came out on top of the intracity rivalry, getting a combined no-hitter from Maddie Parker and Kira Schubert in a 7-0 victory.
Parker struck out nine batters in five scoreless innings. Schubert pitched the final two frames and struck out three.
The temperature was roughly 90 degrees at first pitch with high humidity. North coach Kelsie Fitch reported after the game that she messaged her players before the game, telling them, "whatever you have packed for water, bring double." Fitch admitted after the game the heat was leeching energy from her players.
The Abes kept the Huskies scoreless until the third, when North had the scorers hang a pair of runs on the board. North then put up two more runs in the fourth. Morgan Presler, Megan Standiford, and Isabella Olson combined for four RBIs for the Huskies in the game. Presler's RBI came thanks to a fly ball to the right. Standiford drove in a pair, and Olson batted one around in the seventh thanks to a ground ball toward third base.
Memorial coach Kari Winkler said she was proud of how the Old Abes handled the heat, forgoing carbonated beverages and energy drinks in favor of fluids like water to keep cool and healthy. Only one player eventually stepped off the field due to the heat. Memorial's starting shortstop, Jada Allen came out due to feeling slightly ill from the weather.
"I am proud of them," Winkler said. "Mikaela Benike threw a great game for us today. It was amazing in this heat, it's a difficult thing to do."
Benike lasted the full seven innings, struck out one, allowed 13 hits, recorded four earned runs, and walked five.
Winkler also indicated she was proud of the increased aggression she saw at the plate.
The temperature was not the only intense thing about the game. Judging from the expressions of some of the players on the field, they meant to compete intensely. Winkler acknowledged her team's competitive drive in the contest.
"I am proud of how they came out here to compete," Winkler said, finishing her comments by pointing out how everyone on her team left the field on their own two feet, implying her pride in how the Abes handled the adverse conditions.
Fitch explained she reminded the North squad the weather is not likely to cool off prior to playoffs starting, so it is necessary to know how to handle the heat. The schedule heats up too. The Huskies take on Big Rivers champion Chippewa Falls next week.
"We have some tough competition next week against Chippewa," said Olson, who went 3 for 5 at the plate.
North is tied with New Richmond for second in the Big Rivers at 9-3 in league play. The Abes are seventh with a 2-10 conference record.
The tournament season is approaching rapidly. Division I regionals are scheduled for May 24 and 26. North, Memorial, and Chippewa Falls are all assigned to the Marshfield sectional.
North 7, Memorial 0
North;002;400;1;— 7 13 1
Memorial;000;000;0;— 0 0 5
WP: Maddie Parker (5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 9 K, 1 BB). LP: Mikaela Benike (7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 5 BB). Leading hitters: North: Isabella Olson 3-5 (RBI), Megan Standiford 3-4 (2 RBI), Janaya Goldbach 2-5 (3B), Morgan Presler 2-5 (2B, 2 RBI).