fallcreekfitch.jpg

Fall Creek senior Jenna Fitch on the mound during their win at Bloomer on April 18.

 BRANDEN NALL

On Tuesday afternoon, the Fall Creek Crickets softball team got a win in a nailbiter on the road against the Bloomer Blackhawks.

The Crickets won 9-8, holding on despite a rally by the Blackhawks’ lineup in the final inning.