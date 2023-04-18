On Tuesday afternoon, the Fall Creek Crickets softball team got a win in a nailbiter on the road against the Bloomer Blackhawks.
The Crickets won 9-8, holding on despite a rally by the Blackhawks’ lineup in the final inning.
With the win, the Crickets moved to 9-0 for the season and 3-0 in Western Cloverbelt Conference play. The Blackhawks fell to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Fall Creek senior starting pitcher Jenna Fitch was credited with the win after pitching the first four innings for the Crickets and surrendering four runs, one of which was an unearned run. Sophomore Grace Herrem pitched the final three innings in relief for the Crickets.
Bloomer freshman starting pitcher Laikyn Beyer pitched almost the entire game for the Blackhawks. Sophomore Delaney Lewandowski came in to relieve Beyer and got the final out in the top of the seventh inning for the Blackhawks.
The Crickets got on the board to begin the game in the first inning, as sophomore Kennedy Tumm scored off a wild pitch by Beyer to make it 1-0 Crickets.
In the second inning, Fall Creek went ahead 2-0 after sophomore Larissa Johnson scored as sophomore Emma Westrate reached on a throwing error.
The Blackhawks rallied in the bottom half of the inning to temporarily take the lead. Bloomer’s senior RyAnna Keller, freshman Avery Sieg and senior Tori Jenneman all had RBI doubles in the inning, and the Blackhawks led 3-2 after two.
However, Fall Creek’s lineup responded quickly and took the lead right back in the next inning. Crickets junior Kennedy Gruhlke had an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3 and junior Sophie Johnson executed an RBI bunt to give them a 4-3 lead. Another run scored on a Bloomer error in the field, and Fall Creek led 5-3.
Bloomer senior Kenna Hilger scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half of the third inning, which narrowed Fall Creek’s lead to 5-4.
After a scoreless fourth, both teams tacked on another run in the fifth inning. Fall Creek senior Beki Hutchison scored with two outs off an error in the outfield by the Blackhawks and Hilger picked up an RBI single for Bloomer. Fall Creek led 6-5 with two innings left to play.
In the sixth inning, both teams had the bases loaded but failed to knock in any runs.
In the top of the seventh, the Crickets picked up three much-needed insurance runs. Fall Creek senior Lexi Gustafson had an RBI bunt, sophomore Kendyl Asmussen scored on a wild pitch and junior Averie Barka picked up an RBI double. Fall Creek took a 9-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
It turned out that the Crickets needed every one of those runs they scored in the last inning.
The Blackhawks scored three runs of their own in the seventh, but stranded the tying run at second base to end the game.
After an RBI double by senior Laikyn Maidment and an RBI groundout by Keller, the Blackhawks trailed by two runs with two outs and a runner on second. Sieg picked up an RBI double of her own with two outs to bring Bloomer within one, 9-8.
However, their rally came up just short, as a groundout to the pitcher by Beyer ended the game and sealed the win in a nailbiter for Fall Creek.
Fall Creek got the win despite having less than as many hits as Bloomer in the game. Bloomer had 15 hits versus seven for the Crickets. However, Fall Creek led in walks drawn 7-1 and the Blackhawks led in errors in the field 3-1 for the game.
Tumm and Hutchison led Fall Creek in hits with two each, and Tumm also drew two walks to reach base four total times. Bloomer junior Isabel Rubenzer led the Blackhawks with three hits.
Fall Creek head coach Brad Ceranski said after the game that it was an important win for his team against a tough conference rival.
“I was thrilled with how our kids competed,” Ceranski said. “Bloomer’s got a really good team so we knew it was going to be a battle. I was just impressed with our heart and desire to make the plays we needed to be successful.”
He was pleased with his team’s performance in all phases, especially the lineup as they had some much-needed clutch hits late in the game.
“A lot of great at-bats,” Ceranski said. “Really did a lot of nice things to help us get runners on and move people around. The kids did an outstanding job at the plate.”
Coming up on Thursday, the Crickets are scheduled to travel to Stanley-Boyd and the Blackhawks will travel to Osseo-Fairchild. First pitch for Fall Creek-Stanley-Boyd will be at 4:30 p.m. and Bloomer-Osseo-Fairchild will begin at 5 p.m.