North junior starting pitcher Madisyn Parker on the mound during a game on April 11.

 BRANDEN NALL

The Eau Claire North Huskies softball team got their penultimate week of the regular season started with a win over their crosstown rival, the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes, at Carson Park on Gelein Field Monday. This is their fifth straight win in the last week.

The Huskies took a 6-0 lead right away in the first inning and ended the game with an 11-3 victory over the Old Abes. They improved to 6-4 in Big Rivers Conference play, while the Old Abes dropped to 1-8.