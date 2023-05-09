The Eau Claire North Huskies softball team got their penultimate week of the regular season started with a win over their crosstown rival, the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes, at Carson Park on Gelein Field Monday. This is their fifth straight win in the last week.
The Huskies took a 6-0 lead right away in the first inning and ended the game with an 11-3 victory over the Old Abes. They improved to 6-4 in Big Rivers Conference play, while the Old Abes dropped to 1-8.
Huskies junior Megan Standiford and sophomore Grace Fuerst got the first inning rally started with hits, and a wild pitch and a passed ball allowed both to cross home plate and put North up 2-0.
Soon after, a wild throw trying to catch Huskies senior Kira Schubert stealing allowed senior Janaya Goldbach to score. The scoring spree continued with a two-RBI double by junior Cadence Henderson and an RBI single by Standiford, which put the Huskies up 6-0 in the first.
The Old Abes got their first two hitters—junior Erin Holzinger and freshman Lindsay Duerkop —in scoring position in the bottom of the first, but North’s Henderson made a diving catch in center field on a well-hit ball by freshman Ella Ray to end the inning and preserve the 6-0 lead.
The Huskies scored three more runs in the third inning, one off a Memorial throwing error and the last two on RBI groundouts by Standiford and Goldbach, which put them up 9-0.
After Huskies junior starting pitcher Madisyn Parker pitched three scoreless innings, she was replaced on the mound by Schubert, who pitched the rest of the game for North.
The Old Abes got on the board with two runs in the fourth inning, the first scoring on a wild pitch and the second on a sacrifice fly by freshman Taylor Benike. North led 9-2 after four innings.
Staniford knocked in another run for the Huskies on an infield single in the sixth to increase their lead to 10-2. They got another run in the seventh, as junior Sammi Schulner crossed home on a ground ball hit by Henderson.
The Old Abes got one more run on the board in the seventh, on an RBI infield single by Holzinger. The game ended as an 11-3 win in an all-around dominating performance by the Huskies.
Memorial freshman starting pitcher Mackenna Dohms pitched the entire game for the Old Abes.
With five straight wins, the Huskies will hope to keep their momentum going as they prepare for one more game against Memorial this week, two non conference games against Marshfield this weekend and two games against Chippewa Falls—the first place team in the Big Rivers—Tuesday and Thursday next week.
North and Memorial will square off again on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. at North High School.