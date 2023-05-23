0I7A5160.jpg

North junior Madisyn Parker rounds the bases during a home game at North High School on April 11.

 BRANDEN NALL

It took two extra innings, but the Eau Claire North Huskies softball team is moving on in the playoffs after a thrilling walk-off victory over the Menomonie Mustangs in regionals on Tuesday.

An RBI double in the ninth inning by Huskies senior Isabella Olson—sending junior Megan Standiford across home plate—gave the Huskies a 4-3 win at North High School.