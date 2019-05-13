Five local softball teams — Bloomer, Elk Mound, Thorp, McDonell and Blair-Taylor — received No. 1 seeds in the upcoming WIAA Tournament, which released its brackets for Divisions 2 through 5 on Monday morning.
Two of the five are in the same division and sectional in Bloomer and Elk Mound. The Blackhawks are the top seed in the top half of the bracket of Division 3's Sectional No. 1. They'll play the winner of No. 8 Barron and No. 9 Webster/Siren. The Mounders, the top seed in the bottom half, will meet the winner of No. 8 Osseo-Fairchild and No. 9 Stratford.
In Division 4, Thorp is the top seed in the lower half of Sectional No. 1 and will see the winner of No. 9 Regis and No. 8 Eleva-Strum.
McDonell and Blair-Taylor hold No. 1 seeds in Division 5, with the Macks positioned atop the upper half of Sectional No. 1 and Blair-Taylor in the top half of Sectional No. 3. McDonell will host the winner of No. 8 Rib Lake and No. 9 Prentice, while the Wildcats will see either No. 8 Hillsboro or No. 9 Wonewoc-Center.
The highest local seed in Division 2 went to Baldwin-Woodville, which holds the No. 3 spot in the top half of Sectional No. 1 and will meet No. 6 La Crosse Logan. No. 8 Rice Lake, in the same sectional, will battle No. 9 Osceola.
In Division 3, Bloomer's side of Sectional No. 1 features No. 5 Colfax against No. 4 Spooner, No. 3 Cumberland against No. 6 St. Croix Falls and No. 7 Ladysmith against No. 2 Northwestern. If Elk Mound takes care of business against either Stratford or Osseo-Fairchild it will face the winner of No. 4 Durand and No. 5 Stanley-Boyd. Also on the bottom half of the bracket No. 3 Altoona faces No. 6 Neillsville and No. 7 Fall Creek meets No. 10 St. Croix Central for the right to play No. 2 Prescott.
Thorp will see a local foe in Division 4 since the Cardinals will meet the winner of No. 8 Eleva-Strum and No. 9 Regis. Also in the lower half of Sectional No. 1 is No. 4 Mondovi against No. 5 Clear Lake, No. 3 Augusta against No. 6 Boyceville and No. 7 Cadott against No. 10 Spring Valley for the right to meet No. 2 Glenwood City. Cameron is the second seed on the top half of that bracket and will play the winner of No. 7 Phillips and No. 10 Unity. No. 8 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser will go to battle with No. 9 Frederic/Luck for the privilege of meeting No. 1 Grantsburg and No. 6 Cornell/Lake Holcombe will see No. 3 Clayton/Turtle Lake.
Flambeau is the No. 5 seed in McDonell's half of Division 5's first sectional. In Sectional No. 3, No. 2 Pepin/Alma will face the winner of No. 7 New Lisbon and No. 10 Lincoln, No. 3 Elmwood/Plum City will play No. 6 Royall and No. 5 Immanuel Lutheran will battle No. 4 Independence/Gilmanton.
Regional action kicks off this Thursday.