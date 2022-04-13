OSSEO — Brooke McCune drove toward the hoop, came to a jump stop and knew right away something was wrong.
Her legs gave out from underneath her in that February 1 basketball game in Tomah, and it proved costly. The ACL injury ended her basketball season prematurely, and the effects will seep deep into the spring and summer. In the blink of an eye, the career of one of the greatest athletes in Osseo-Fairchild's history was over.
"For me, it was hard just knowing that you can't do anything about that," McCune said. "It stung for basketball, but in the big picture I can't play softball and possibly volleyball in the fall. So it's definitely mentally challenging. I'm trying to see the good in it."
She hasn't had to look far to find that silver lining.
McCune, a dominant pitcher in her own right, has transitioned into a role as a pitching coach for the Thunder softball team. Once the player Osseo-Fairchild turned to on a nightly basis in the circle, McCune is now coaching up the next generation of Thunder throwers.
"It just says a lot about her character," Thunder coach Chad Frase said. "She could have just said 'I'm not going to play, so I'm not going to show up to anything.' I didn't think she'd do that, but I figured she'd pick a few games, maybe pick her spots to come. But she's here for every event. If we're doing throwing stuff, she's there. She was even out doing the book at a JV game. She's clearly all in."
It's an interesting dynamic, McCune admitted. After all, she's sitting in the same classrooms as many of the girls she's coaching on a daily basis. But that perspective might actually work in her favor.
"It's definitely a lot easier to understand what she's explaining, because she puts it in your point of view," sophomore pitcher Halle Colby said. "She explains how she would do it and puts it in better perspective. She's also a lot more realistic about it. If she's explaining something to you, she'll tell you that it's going to be hard to figure out and you might mess up. But she's a really good friend and I've always looked up to her, so she's a good person to learn from."
McCune's certainly got the experience to back up what she's teaching. She was a first-team All-Western Cloverbelt Conference pitcher twice in her only two seasons of action with the Thunder. She received the honor as a freshman in 2019 before losing the 2020 season to the pandemic, but returned at the top of her game last spring to repeat the feat.
If that weren't enough, she's also got a pedigree of success in every sport she's played. She was the Western Cloverbelt player of the year in volleyball last fall and was the league's co-player of the year in basketball this winter.
"Her competitive edge usually made her better," Frase said.
Now she's had to channel that competitiveness and resiliency into helping others succeed as much as she has.
"I just wanted to help whatever way I can," McCune said. "Honestly, it can be a little awkward at times. I talk to them in the hallway, sit by them in class, and they treat me just the same. But it's odd to coach people that are your age. I'm not the same as Coach Frase or any of them, but I help out where I can.
"I just try to take what I know and help the younger girls especially, because they're not the most experienced. There are some who have been doing it at the varsity level for three years and some who are just starting now, so I just try to show them what I know."
The Thunder's pitching staff says she's already made a difference.
"Having someone who's a couple of years older than you who has pitched in high school definitely can teach you differently than maybe an adult who pitched a long time ago," sophomore Addisyn Koxlien said. "She's side-by-side with you and can fix every little thing, and it helps a lot."
The team has high expectations for itself this year. Osseo-Fairchild returns essentially everyone from last season's 10-11 team, with the exception of McCune. Even though she won't be able to help the Thunder's chances directly, she still has faith that the big season they're aiming for can come to fruition.
Even after a few short weeks, she's already showing the traits of a coach. McCune just wants what's best for the team. To those within the program, that's no surprise.
"I know whatever the outcomes are, they're always going to have fun doing it," McCune said. "They're going to do their best, and that's all you can ask of them. I have high hopes for them. I'm sure they'll have their ups and downs, but at the end of the day they're going to have fun and do their best."