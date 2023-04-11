On Tuesday, the McDonell Lady Macks softball team earned a convincing win over the Ladysmith Lumberjills on their home field at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.
The Lady Macks won 11-1 in five innings after four-run outbursts from their lineup in the third and fifth innings.
Lady Macks starting pitcher Katie Ruf picked up the win after only surrendering two hits and getting ten strikeouts. Ladysmith starter Shelby Rozak gave up six runs in three innings on the mound.
The Lady Macks’ lineup scored 11 runs on 11 hits for the game. They also drew three walks and took advantage of multiple Ladysmith errors. The Lumberjills had five total errors in the field for the game.
Kendall Hepfler, Becca Baier, Morgan Wirtz and Josie Witkowski all had multi-hit games for McDonell with two apiece. Witkowski led the team in RBIs with three and lead-off hitter Hepfler reached home four times.
Ladysmith third baseman Madison Lucas had the Lumberjills’ only two hits, which included a solo home run in the second inning.
The Lady Macks got some runs on the board right away in the first inning, as Hepfler scored on a wild pitch and Witkowski got an RBI double to make it 2-0.
Ladysmith narrowed McDonell’s lead to 2-1 in the next inning after the home run by Lucas, but McDonell broke the game open in the third inning by scoring four more runs.
Witkowski knocked in two of the runs on a double with the bases loaded and Ruf picked up an RBI single later in the inning. Then Witkowski reached home on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-1 McDonell after three.
After Ruf pitched another scoreless inning in the top of the fourth, McDonell tacked on another run in the bottom half as Hepfler reached home after a throwing error by Ladysmith.
One inning later, McDonell was able to end the game in the fifth by taking an 11-1 lead. Kiara Leinenkugel, Hepfler, Arlyona Hazelton and Baier each had RBIs in the inning to clinch the win for the Lady Macks.
Ruf dominated on the mound for the game, as she struck out ten hitters and rarely saw the ball leave the infield in her five innings on the mound.
McDonell head coach Rick Baier said after the game they plan to rely on Ruf on the mound all season long. Ruf split time on the mound with Kait Ortmann last season, who graduated.
“I’m going to say she’ll probably get 90% of the throws this year,” Coach Baier said.
He also said he was happy to see his lineup come out and perform so well from the start of the game. After a trip to Florida over spring break a few weeks ago, their team had to wait for a bit to start practices once they got back home due to winter weather.
“We manufactured some runs early which opened up the game later on,” Coach Baier said.
McDonell’s junior catcher Morgan Wirtz—who was first-team all-conference last season—said after the game that the whole lineup is feeling confident in the batter’s box, which showed in their win on Tuesday.
“I love how everyone was aggressive and how everyone contributed,” Wirtz said. “I mean, top to bottom everyone hit and that’s what makes a good team.”
She also praised Ruf’s performance on the mound, saying that she has several effective pitches they look forward to utilizing all season long.
McDonell will open Western Cloverbelt Conference play on the road against Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday and will be back at Casper Park to host Neillsville on Friday.