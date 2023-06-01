mcdonellruf.jpg

McDonell starting pitcher Katie Ruf on the mound during a game in Bloomer on April 18. Ruf has thrown three consecutive shutouts in the WIAA playoffs.

 BRANDEN NALL

The McDonell Central Lady Macks softball team is headed to Madison for the Division 5 state tournament after an 8-0 victory over Northwood/Solon Springs in the sectional finals on Thursday.

The Macks are returning to state for the first time since winning back to back championships in 2017 and 2018. They will learn their semifinal opponent when the seeds are revealed over the weekend.