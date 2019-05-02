Since 1962, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North have been battling it out for city athletic supremacy. It’s a rivalry steeped in tradition and occasional animosity, but Thursday afternoon’s city softball doubleheader was more about facing off against friends than anything else.
The teams split the games with North taking the opener 9-2 before Memorial clinched the second game 10-6.
“It’s North and Memorial, you’re going to be excited,” Memorial coach Brad Chapman said. “Some of (the girls are) best friends.”
North jumped out to an early lead in game one when Izzy Gustafson sent a ground ball toward third base that the Old Abes couldn’t convert into an out, allowing Taylor Wolter to score from second. An inning later, the Huskies piled it on the Old Abes.
Emma Thurston sparked the rally by shooting a double to left-center field to score Emma Ottum from first. After a walk by Megan Mestelle and a single from Mattie Haller loaded the bases, Wolter hit an RBI single to left field to give North a three-run lead. Annika Olson followed with another RBI on a fielder’s choice. Two batters later, Gustafson provided a pair of insurance runs the Huskies wouldn’t need with a two-run single to left-center.
Memorial rallied for a pair in the third inning, but Mackenzie Gilbert shut the door on the Old Abes by striking out Callie Berg to hold the score at 6-2.
“We were able to get off to a nice lead and then Mackenzie Gilbert did a wonderful job pitching and throwing strikes,” North coach Tom Bernhardt said. “She is very steady for us (in the circle).”
Gilbert kept the Old Abes grounded until the seventh, when Memorial loaded the bases, but she corralled a comebacker from Berg and flipped to first to end the threat and finish the game without allowing an earned run.
“She hits her spots,” Chapman said of Gilbert. “They have a good system with her and she’s able to hit the glove wherever the catcher is putting it.”
Game two opened with an error by Memorial’s second baseman Lucy Gibbons that allowed Haller to reach.
A batter later, Taylor Wolter looked to sacrifice her over with a bunt, but after taking the first pitch, she decided to swing away on her second attempt. It was a decision that paid off as she shot a double to deep left field to score Haller from first to put the Huskies on the board in the first. The Huskies added three more runs in the inning to take an early 4-0 lead.
It was a lead that didn’t last long. Memorial added four runs of its own in the bottom of the first. Kaylee Marcon opened the scoring for the Old Abes with a double to deep left field to score Megan Halvorson.
It was the first of three runs for Halvorson in game two. She was held scoreless in game one, going 1 for 4 against Gilbert, her summer ball teammate.
“It’s a lot of fun playing against your friends,” Halvorson said.
After a clean top half of the second, the Old Abes jumped on the Huskies for another four. An error by left fielder Thurston allowed Halvorson to reach with one out. Gibbons followed by turning a fake bunt into a slap single to right. Two batters later, Marcon hit a two-run double to give Memorial a 7-4 lead. She was thrown out trying to take third on the hit, a costly decision because Madison Schwengler followed with a triple.
The Old Abes had a stellar chance to put North away for good in the third inning. Memorial opened the frame with a pair of singles, before second baseman Lauren Schroder made a diving catch near first to retire Gibbons. A single from Emily Johnson loaded the bases, but that’s as far as Memorial would get. Olson fielded a grounder and threw home for the second out, then Schwengler flew out to center.
North added runs in the forth and sixth, but couldn’t break through with a big inning to come all the way back.
The Huskies are back at it today at 5 p.m. when they head out to New Richmond to take on the Tigers. Memorial heads out on Holmen on Saturday for a double header starting at 9 a.m.
Eau Claire North 9, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Memorial 002 000 0 — 2 7 3
North 150 210 x — 9 9 4
WP: Mackenzie Gilbert (7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Callie Berg (6 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 K). Leading hitters — North: Taylor Wolter 2-2 (3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Emma Thurston 2-2, (2 R, RBI, BB, 2B). Memorial: Kaylee Marcon 2-4, (2 RBI).
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Eau Claire North 6
North 400 101 0 — 6 7 4
Memorial 440 020 x — 10 16 2
WP: Maddy Schwendinger (7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB). LP: Cienna Haller (2 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 K). Leading hitters — North: Wolter 2-4, (2 RBI, R, 2B). Memorial: Megan Halvorson 3-4, (3 R), Marcon 3-4, (2 R, 4 RBI, 2B), Berg 2-4, (2 RBI), Julia Nick 2-4, (RBI), Taylor Wolter (1-2, 2 RBI, BB).
Records: North, 4-10