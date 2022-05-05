BLOOMER — Hits have been hard to come by for any opponent that's dug into the batter's box in Bloomer in the last several years.
The last decade of Bloomer softball has been loaded with great pitching. The Blackhawks have seen faces come and go, but each newcomer always seems to rise to the level of her predecessor in the circle. Aliya Seibel was a strikeout machine that led Bloomer to the state tournament in 2015 and 2017. Emily Kuehl followed her, guiding the Blackhawks to dominant seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Calley Olson saw it all and patiently waited her turn. She knew when she got her chance in the circle, she could be the next in a long line of outstanding pitchers.
"I always wanted to strive to be that top pitcher," Olson said.
Mission accomplished. Over the last two years, the right-hander has made that abundantly clear.
Olson has developed into one of the area's most dominant pitchers, and she's only taken her game to new heights this spring. The senior routinely racks up strikeouts in double figures and has a no-hitter to her credit already, along with several one-hitters.
"You could tell that she had the right mentality, and we envisioned her taking over when it was her turn," Bloomer coach Keith Poirier said. "Her work ethic really makes her different."
Olson said she took bits and pieces from the pitchers who came before her. They set an example, and she's followed it.
"I kind of learned how to just take charge of my pitching," Olson said. "How to stay strong and be on top."
Entering Thursday, Olson had 146 strikeouts through her first 12 games. That's an average of just over 12 per outing. She threw a no-hitter against Osseo-Fairchild in April, striking out 14 batters in the process.
Her arsenal features a changeup, rise ball, curveball and drop ball. She's used it to tremendous effect this spring.
"It depends on what pitch I'm throwing, but I think about where I want to put that pitch in each situation," Olson said. "Then I just really focus on executing it to my fullest potential."
That mentality, paired with a rare work ethic, has helped her become one of the top pitchers in northwest Wisconsin. She developed in the weight room in her early high school years, training for both softball and powerlifting. She was a state champion in powerlifting in 2019.
"She has a competitiveness that comes from working hard," Poirier said. "She was in the weight room all the time. She kind of got away from powerlifting because it was costing her speed, but she just took that work ethic into pitching and hitting and being stronger. She's still in the weight room, just doing a different type of lifting. I think any really special athlete that works that hard, they don't want to lose. When you work that hard, you always say, 'I can do this.'"
The lethal combination of Olson's pitching and a loaded lineup has powered Bloomer to a 10-2 start this season. Only one of those losses came against a team from Wisconsin, while the other came on a trip to Florida early in the spring.
"I'd say this year we have a really tight team bond," Olson said. "That's kind of helped us all play really well and do our job out on the field."
Olson will play college softball at Minot State, a Division II program in Minot, N.D., next season. Before that though, she and the Blackhawks have some unfinished business.
Bloomer reached the sectional finals when Olson was a freshman before ultimately falling a win short of the state tournament. Her sophomore season was canceled amid the pandemic, and last year the top-seeded Blackhawks fell in the sectional semifinals.
"We've got some stuff to work on, and I think we can be much better than we are now," Olson said. "My expectations are that we at least make it to sectionals, if not farther."