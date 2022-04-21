The Eau Claire North softball team had a trifold focus for its Thursday night home contest against the Hudson Raiders.
Coach Kelsie Fitch said her team was focusing on, “energy, communication, and pre-pitch thinking. I want to say they did all of that tonight. That was really great.”
The Huskies appeared energetic while holding the Raiders scoreless through six innings, winning 10-0. The home team could be heard clearly communicating to coordinate defense, and encourage one another offensively.
The game was scoreless through the top of the fourth inning, and a dropped pitch resulted in four runs for the Huskies. Maddie Parker, the pitcher for North, lofted the ball over the left-field fence in the bottom of the fourth for a two-run homer.
Hudson pitcher Syd Gabriel gave up a couple more runs, before Lauren Ledbury walked in a run.
North sent its 10th run across the plate in the bottom of the sixth to end the game.
“As a pitcher I always look for my pitch,” Parker said. “I don’t think about it too much. I like to attack first, I can see if it’s good because I can see the spin of the ball so I can read that.”
“I’m proud of Maddie,” Fitch said of Parker. “She always comes out and she does a great job pitching, but also gets up to the plate and loves to start some action and to get things going. She does a lot of work outside of softball at North, she also plays travel teams, and does a lot of hitting lessons and all that. Her work definitely shows on the field here at North.”
Both coach and players professed delight at being able to play on their home field on a bright sunny evening. Fitch said some outdoor practices on the field have been a little sloppy, wet, and cold this spring. She also said the positive shifts in the weather have helped lift coach and player attitudes. She expressed gratitude for the crowd present to watch the game, and felt it helped fuel her team’s energy. She joked she’s always trying to get more people to games to provide more energy for her team, and just in general.
The Huskies play at Marshfield Friday evening, and are scheduled to host New Richmond Saturday. The Thursday evening victory at home seemed something of turnaround from the Huskies’ 4–2 loss to the Raiders earlier this week.