MONDOVI — It is not unusual for conference foes to face each other in the postseason. What made Tuesday’s softball regional at Mondovi unique is the Buffaloes faced their Dunn-St. Croix co-champions, Elk Mound, and came out on top with a 3-2 win.
The Buffaloes and Mounders shared the league crown during the regular season, but Mondovi got the final bragging rights in the postseason.
After the game, Mondovi coach Mark Wirz joked the contest was the unofficial conference championship.
“These two teams are equals in every way,” he said.
The Buffaloes scored once in each of the first three innings to build an early lead. Mondovi led 3-1 heading into the fifth when the Mounders scored in a runner to close the gap to one run. Elk Mound freshman Ellie Schiszik slapped a sac fly into center to drive in the Mounders’ second run of the night.
But they couldn’t do any more damage on Abby Johnson, who retired the side in order in the sixth and seventh innings to send Mondovi to the Division 3 regional finals.
The Buffaloes will play the region’s top-seeded Prescott Cardinals at Prescott Thursday.
“We played them earlier this year, we got beat 3-0,” Wirz said. “We gave them three runs. We know we can compete with them.”
Johnson pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts. McKenna Diermeier worked six innings and held the Buffaloes to three hits while striking out six.
Wirz complimented McKenna Diermeier’s skills in the circle after the game, calling her an excellent pitcher.
Mondovi took the lead for good on Emily Nelson’s RBI single in the second inning.
The sudden death situations posed by post season play is not always easy for players and coaches. There were tears on the Elk Mound side of the field after the game,and not all were in the eyes of players, some tearful faces belonged to parents, grandparents, player siblings, coaches and retired district teachers there to cheer for the children of former students.
Mondovi 3, Elk Mound 2
EM 010 010 0 — 2 3 4
Mondovi 111 000 X — 3 3 2
WP: Abby Johnson (7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 6 BB). LP: McKenna Diermeier (6 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Mondovi: Emily Nelson 2-3 (RBI), Abby Johnson 1-2 (3B, R). Elk Mound: Lauren Garnett 1-2 (RBI).