STANLEY – After a 4-10 conference season, Stanley-Boyd softball looked like an easy out in the WIAA playoffs. The team played inconsistent softball for much of the year, rarely putting everything together according to head coach Andrea Mahr. But three games into the playoffs, the Orioles are still flying after an 8-3 win over Stratford in the regional final on Thursday.
“I think we’ve always played good games, just not a good complete game,” Mahr said. “Now, we’re putting that all together when the time matters.”
The Orioles’ regional title was due in part to some savvy coaching by Mahr. Having already played Stratford in the second game of the year, she kind of knew what to expect in the game. But she wasn’t willing to go just off of memory. So she began calling local coaches to see if they had any advice.
After that, she checked YouTube and watched through old Stratford games to come up with a strategy.
Finally, the Orioles had their plan: Make contact and force the Tigers to play strong defense.
“They were a young team,” Mahr said. “We wanted to capitalize on that by putting the ball in play and putting pressure on their corners. So we tried to play the short game a lot and put pressure on them.”
Specifically, they wanted to bunt the ball up the first base line or drive it toward right field where they felt they could take advantage of some inexperience.
“We got the inside scoop from some other teams that they recently played,” Straskowski said. “We kind of picked on their weaknesses.… We heard their first baseman was kind of slower at reacting to the ball. So, we bunted up the first base line a lot.”
On defense, they shifted in or out depending on the Tigers’ hitter.
“With their leadoff batter, we knew she was a soft slapper,” senior shortstop Arianna Mason said. “So we all got up in the infield and were ready for her. With their big hitters we backed up defensively.”
It was a strategy that worked. The Orioles collected 11 hits and surrendered just four in the game. They also committed only one error, compared to three by the Tigers.
On the year, the team has come together as a family, according to Mason. The Orioles’ four seniors have stepped up to fill leadership rolls that were often lacking last season, Straskowski said.
“Communication is a big thing for us,” Mason said. “We are talking more. For our pitcher Ashly (Zastrow), she’s really hard on herself. So we talk her through it, we let her know that if she throws strikes we’re behind her all the time.”
The Orioles are a team that appears to have finally put it together. Coming into the season, Mahr was optimistic about her squad. She said it was loaded with potential and she was ready for a winning season.
It didn’t go the way she had initially thought, but that’s not what she’s focused on anymore. The Orioles are flying high now and Mahr has her team poised and ready to take on the Prescott Cardinals when sectionals start on Tuesday.