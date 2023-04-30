With games on the horizon against the three top teams in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings—Fall Creek, Bloomer and McDonell—the Stanley-Boyd Orioles softball team got a convincing win to sweep their season series over the Regis Ramblers and move to 4-3 in conference play this season.
The Orioles bested the Ramblers 15-0 in five innings at Carson Park in an all-around strong showing at the plate and in the field. Junior starting pitcher Abi Reynolds had command of the strike zone the whole way through five scoreless innings.
Orioles head coach Andrea Mahr said getting timely hits at the plate was the main difference in this game versus some of the close losses they’ve had earlier in the season.
“I was really proud of the girls and how they just put together the hits tonight, because we’ve been hit or miss with that, and it was just good to see them just go up there and be confident and hit the ball the way that they did,” Mahr said.
The Orioles were solid in the field all game, not allowing the Ramblers to run out any infield hits with their rock-solid defense.
“We have a really great defense,” Mahr said. “They are usually on any ball that they can be. So there’s a lot of potential here for more wins in the future.”
They are led in the field by senior shortstop Emily Brenner, who made several standout plays in the game to prevent Regis hits.
“She’s been making huge plays in the infield, knocking down balls, throwing across her body to get outs,” Mahr said. “She’s made a big difference, she’s kind of the pulse of the team right now.”
After scoring one run in each of the first two innings to lead 2-0, the Orioles broke the game open with an 11-run fourth inning to lead 13-0.
The Ramblers made a few errors in the field to get the rally started in the inning and the Orioles came through at the plate to take advantage.
With the bases loaded and already leading 5-0, junior Taniele Ducommun sent a two-RBI single into the outfield to make it 7-0 Orioles. Later in the inning, an RBI hit by Mallory Elsinger made it 10-0. The inning ended with the Orioles up 13-0.
The Orioles tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning, which included an RBI hit by senior Emme Felmlee, to make it 15-0.
Reynolds did not allow Regis to get on base in the final two innings, getting all six hitters out to finish up the 15-0 win. The Orioles finished with 11 hits and the Ramblers had two.
Mahr said Reynolds did what she has done on the mound all season so far, by throwing strikes and allowing their strong defensive unit to make plays in the field behind her.
“When she’s feeling good and has her changeup on she can place it where she wants,” Mahr said.
Mahr said she thinks as long as her lineup keeps getting hits at the right times, paired with their strong play in the field, they have a good chance against the top teams in the conference next week.
“I hope we continue our bats from today into next week and if we’re hitting it in all the right spots I’m pretty confident we can pull out some wins,” she said.
Their week begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday on the road against second-place Bloomer, beginning at 4 p.m. On Thursday they travel to third-place McDonell and on Friday they host Fall Creek, the current conference leaders.
The Ramblers are still searching for their first conference win. They have a doubleheader on the road against Fall Creek on Tuesday, a home game against Thorp on Thursday and a road rematch with their rival McDonell Central on Friday.