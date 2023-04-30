stanleyboydreynolds.jpg

Stanley-Boyd pitcher Abi Reynolds on the mound during a game against McDonell on April 18 in Bloomer

 BRANDEN NALL

With games on the horizon against the three top teams in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings—Fall Creek, Bloomer and McDonell—the Stanley-Boyd Orioles softball team got a convincing win to sweep their season series over the Regis Ramblers and move to 4-3 in conference play this season.

The Orioles bested the Ramblers 15-0 in five innings at Carson Park in an all-around strong showing at the plate and in the field. Junior starting pitcher Abi Reynolds had command of the strike zone the whole way through five scoreless innings.